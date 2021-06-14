PADUCAH — Paducah police began asking for the public’s help Saturday in locating a Murray man charged with murder in a death that resulted last week from a shooting.
In a news release Saturday, the Paducah Police Department named Khalil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, as its primary suspect in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Forest Hills neighborhood of the city at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive.
PPD said officers were called a little before 3 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find that a Paducah man, identified as Thomas Willett, 28, had been shot. He was taken to nearby Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, but died from his wounds about two hours later.
PPD said that Justin C. Wells, 25, of Paducah, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.
PPD said Saturday detectives investigating the case determined that Griffin shot Willett, then fled the scene.
PPD urges that anyone with information as to Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call them at 270-444-8550 or contact local law enforcement immediately. PPD also cautions that citizens are not to approach Griffin and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky
Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
