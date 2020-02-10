PADUCAH — Paducah police reported over the weekend that three trailers were stolen from a dealership and that the public’s help is being sought.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Chase Youngblood of Youngblood RV on Heartland Drive in Paducah told police Wednesday morning that he arrived at work that day and discovered three camper trailers that had been in the business’ lot were missing.
Newberry then said an examination of the business’ security video captured the theft occurring. What the video revealed was that individuals in three separate pickup trucks were involved in the thefts.
The missing trailers are a 2019 Sportsmen, a 2020 Grand Design and a 2020 Dutchmen. Newberry said that the total value of the trailers is estimated at more than $112,000.
Anyone with information about the missing trailers or the theft itself is asked to contact PPD Detective Kevin Wilson at 270-444-8553 or the PPD main number at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case may result in a $1,000 reward from West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.
