PADUCAH — A tip from Calloway County authorities led to the arrest of a Paducah man Sunday evening, as well as the recovery of a stolen handgun.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Calloway authorities told Paducah police that a man named Leonard McHardie, 36, had allegedly stolen a firearm and had been dropped off near a fast-food restaurant at the intersection of Park Avenue and Joe Clifton Drive. Shortly after that report was received, Newberry said Paducah officer Tyler Bradley spotted a man matching the description of McHardie behind a neighboring restaurant.
Newberry said Bradley then exited his patrol unit and attempted to talk to the man. She said that Bradley described the man as “acting very nervous,” as he said that his name was “Tony.” Newberry said that when Bradley asked the man if he had any weapons in his possession, the man admitted he had a gun in the backpack he was carrying.
Newberry said the man then admitted that the gun did not belong to him and that he had taken it from a friend. She also said that the man identified as McHardie admitted that he had methamphetamine in his backpack.
Newberry said the gun and drugs were then seized and McHardie was arrested. He was charged with probation violation on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
