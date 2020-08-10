PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that sent multiple people to hospitals and resulted in one death.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said that officers in the area of the 900 block of Boyd Street heard multiple gunshots about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. About the same time, the Paducah 911 Communications Center began receiving calls reporting that multiple people had been shot.
Officers arrived on the scene and found five people who had been shot, and began rendering aid to them. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and seeking anyone with information or possible video of the incident.
Newberry said the victims’ identities were released Sunday afternoon.
Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Illinois, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Demonta Woodward, 21, also of Mounds, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, as well, in critical condition.
Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois, and Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah, all were taken to Paducah hospitals in reported stable condition. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.