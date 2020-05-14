PADUCAH — Paducah police said Wednesday that a woman shot and killed in her back yard Tuesday was a special education teacher who had sought court protection from her alleged assailant.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Kelvin Lamont Richardson, 56, of Paducah, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of an interpersonal protective order. The victim was identified as Carrie D. McCord, 56, of Paducah.
McCord was also a graduate of Murray State University.
Newberry said officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired on Harrison Street. Responding officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the yard of a residence and a male suspect fleeing the area on a bicycle. Officers intercepted him less than three blocks away. After a brief chase, he surrendered to officers on 12th Street, and officers recovered a .357-caliber handgun from his person. McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced McCord dead at the scene.
Newberry said Richardson told detectives that McCord had tried to help him adjust to life outside of prison. In March, she said Richardson began causing problems for McCord, leading her to obtain an interpersonal protective order to keep him away from her and her home.
Newberry said Richardson said he obtained a handgun and went to McCord’s home Tuesday intending to kill her and three neighbors who apparently intervened in an earlier incident. Richardson confronted McCord on her back porch, and said he demanded she call the neighbors outside so he could kill them. She repeatedly refused, so he shot her, Newberry said.
Richardson was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail Tuesday evening. Newberry said Richardson was released from prison on parole and assigned to a Paducah facility on Feb. 19, 2019. The Department of Corrections ordered him released on May 31, 2019. Richardson completed his parole in August 2019. He has a lengthy criminal history, which includes multiple violent felonies, she said.
McCord earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Murray State in 2005 and her master’s of education in administration leadership and counseling in 2013, also from Murray State. She had served Paducah City Schools since 2005 and had also served the Crittenden County and McCracken County school systems.
