MURRAY — Now that Playhouse in the Park has kicked off its 2020 season, it will also be kicking off its first workshop in the coming weeks with “Page to Stage: The Wonderland Project.”
The 14-week project is based on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” and will be led by Jonathan Carter. The class will cover the inner workings of theatre, from concept to performance. Carter said the class will be held at the Playhouse’s new Arcadia Annex, and that the cost of the cast will include a copy of the book.
“This includes a copy of Alice in Wonderland, which they are asked to read before the program begins,” he said. “The first four classes, the participants will help create the script, based off of the book.”
Once the script is written, the class will move to the next stage in the class.
“Once the script is written, we will typically have workshops on Monday nights and rehearsals on Thursdays,” Carter said. “The workshops will be led by playhouse veterans and some newcomers who are well experienced and qualified. These workshops will cover everything from auditions, theater and acting basics, music and choreography, marketing, and all the behind the scenes necessities.”
Carter said the participants would use what they learn in the workshops to create a final production, which will take place at Playhouse in the Park at the end of May.
“All participants will have a hand in creating the final performance, whether on stage, backstage, or in the creative process leading up to the final performance,” he said. “Each person can do as much or little as they are comfortable with, but everyone will have the opportunity to be exposed to each of these elements that are required for a working production.”
For more information visit playhousemurray.org, or email Carter at jonathanmilescarter@gmail.com.
