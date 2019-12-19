MURRAY — A Calloway County grand jury has indicted two Murray residents in connection to a Murray man’s death, with one of the suspects now being indicted for murder.
The Murray Police Department reported that it received information on Nov. 24 about a possible homicide that occurred on South Fifth Street at an apartment complex. Officers arrived at the scene and made entry into an apartment, where they found 66-year-old Rickie Puckett dead. MPD detectives located and detained two suspects, Charles Harding, 51, and Deneyar Kim Puckett, 57, both of Murray, within a short period of time for questioning, police said. After interviewing the suspects and investigating the scene, both were taken into custody.
The indictment released by the grand jury on Tuesday charges Deneyar Kim Puckett with one count of murder and one count of second-degree burglary. The grand jury also indicted Harding for one count of second-degree assault. Their first appearance in front of Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
In November, police initially charged Harding with first-degree manslaughter and charged Deneyar Kim Puckett with second-degree burglary. Prior to a Dec. 4 preliminary hearing in front of Calloway District Judge Randall A. Hutchens, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office amended Harding’s charge to second-degree assault.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
