MURRAY — A court case involving the death of a Murray man in November 2019 saw its final chapter written Thursday as a defendant in the case was sentenced.
Charles Harding, 53, of Murray, received a five-year prison term on a single charge of assault in the second degree under extreme emotional disturbance for his alleged role in the Nov. 24, 2019 death of Rickie Puckett, 66, of Murray. He died after being attacked at an apartment on South Fifth Street.
In a preliminary hearing, it was revealed that Harding allegedly struck Puckett’s head with a long metal object. However, an autopsy examination later determined that this did not cause Puckett’s death. A short time later, it was determined that strangulation had caused Puckett’s death. That was when Kim Puckett, 57 at the time, and who was facing murder charges with Harding, was determined to be the person who strangled Rickie.
This became an issue at times during Thursday’s sentencing in Calloway Circuit Court, with family members questioning why Harding’s charges were reduced to assault. Judge James T. Jameson told them that it was the evidence that was guiding this and that prosecutors had determined that assault would be the best they could do in Harding’s portion of the case if it had gone to trial.
Also complicating matters is that Kim died in January, while an inmate at the Calloway County Jail, where she had been incarcerated since her arrest.
“(The prosecution and investigators) are stuck with what we call facts beyond change. Fact beyond change is Kim is now dead, and that leaves you with nobody else to say what happened except Mr. Harding,” Jameson explained.
Harding’s attorney Cheri Riedel tried to argue that her client should receive a probated sentence and avoid jail time. She cited that Harding had upheld all conditions of his bond (he was released from jail in July 2020). She also said that Harding has a long history of mental illness, was intoxicated when Rickie was killed and was not taking his prescribed medications. Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, who said he sympathized with Rickie’s family about Harding not facing a longer sentence, strongly argued that Harding should go to prison.
In the end, Foust won the argument as Jameson discussed Harding’s long criminal history, including charges of burglary, sexual offenses and numerous probation violations.
“These are strong indicators of someone not being successful with probation,” Jameson said, “It’s nothing personal. I don’t know you from Adam. But you’re the kind of person they build prisons for.”
•••
Another sentencing case Thursday was not as complicated. In fact, from start to finish, it required about three-quarters less time.
In the end, Shannon Jarvis, 40, of New Concord, received 10 years in prison for allegedly driving a vehicle that collided with another driven by a New Concord woman on the morning of April 23, 2019, on KY 121 South near Cherry Corner. The head-on wreck ended the life of Mary Cole, 80.
During Thursday’s sentencing, it was revealed that Jarvis allegedly had been driving while under the influence of several drugs, including methamphetamine.Jarvis’ sentence includes charges of manslaughter in the second degree and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, with an aggravator.
“I think cases like Mr. Jarvis’ are tragic and I think he is legitimately sorry for what happened,” said Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen. “However, actions have consequences, and this clearly shows that substance abuse is not a victimless crime.”
Burkeen also noted that Cole was heading to Murray that morning for jury duty.
“Most likely (with it being a Friday), it was for circuit,” Jameson said. “She was honoring her constitutional obligation because I ordered her to.”
Jameson is also on the front lines of the area’s substance abuse problem and said that this case emphasizes why.
“He was apparently receiving treatment at a methadone clinic,” Jameson said, based on evidence. “This is just an embodiment of how everything is broken when it comes to how our system addresses addiction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.