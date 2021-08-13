MURRAY – When the Calloway County Board of Education discussed whether or not to require masks in schools during a special-called meeting last week, board members knew that any decision they made would likely upset a large number of people. That hunch was overwhelmingly proven correct Thursday night as around 50 parents came to voice their displeasure with the new state mask mandates for schools, though board members said there is currently nothing they can do to get around the rules.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside public and private school buildings. Then on Thursday afternoon, the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve an emergency regulation requiring masks in schools as well. As much as Beshear’s order changed the game plan for reopening, the KBE decision did even more, Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle and Board Chair Jay Housden told the crowd of parents.
Housden said the board had previously come up with two back-to-school plans. The Tier I plan would have given students and staff the option of wearing a mask at school and on district property regardless of vaccination status, though it would not have been mandatory. Tier II would have required all persons ages 2 and older to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“Us at the board were hoping to have Tier I as the way of going back to school, but as of today at noon, the Kentucky Board of Education made it law that we were basically going to fall under Tier II – that all students, administration, personnel will be required to wear a mask while being indoors on school grounds,” Housden said. “So at this time, our hands are tied. Hopefully in the future, and I think it was pointed out in the meeting today, that they can revise that, and when it is revised, us as a board and Mr. Settle, we would like for us to be able to revisit and look at Tier I when possible.”
“I’ll just share with the board that I’ve been in communication for the last few days with attorneys talking about ways to circumvent the executive order by the governor,” Settle said. “However, today, all hope in that was lost, as I understand it, when the Board of Education acted.”
Settle said the KBE decision has the force of law, but he would continue to advocate for the Calloway board to get its power back to make decisions at the local level. The board voted to accept the back-to-school as presented, and as he made the motion, board member Mitch Ryan said, “Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to use it.”
Fourteen names were written on the list to speak during the public comments, including one boy in elementary school who said he didn’t think masks work and that they give him migraines. One father said he appreciated that Settle was looking to circumvent the governor’s mandate, but he and the dozens of other parents attended the meeting because they wanted to make their opposition to masking in school clear to the board. He said he didn’t think masks in school were necessary because only 354 children had died of COVID-19 in the U.S. so far, and that number includes those with underlying medical conditions. He said that while any death is sad, those deaths are a tiny fraction of the total number of COVID deaths. As of Thursday evening, 619,098 deaths from COVID-19 had been recorded in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.
The man also cited “multiple studies” that show that “masks don’t work.” When he asked what repercussions there would be for children who refuse to wear a mask, Settle said that had not yet been decided, and he later told another parent that he hadn’t even had time to speak to the principals about the issue after the KBE made its decision. He said, though, that he did not plan to suspend students for violating the policy.
Though she did not state an opinion on masks, Noraa Ransey – a third grade teacher at North Calloway Elementary who serves on the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education – said teachers need a voice and she said they should have been consulted while the board was creating its back-to-school plan.
One grandmother said kids need socialization as well as education. She said her grandchildren are asthmatic and that it is not healthy for anyone to breathe in their own carbon dioxide all day long. She also said natural immunity would not take hold in society if people kept taking extreme measures to prevent themselves from being exposed to the coronavirus.
“This disease ain’t going away; it’s here to stay,” the woman said.
Another grandmother said her granddaughter had become depressed last year she because couldn’t see her teacher’s and friends’ faces, and she eventually was put on antidepressants because she was harming herself.
One woman said her son was supposed to start preschool with speech therapy, but she didn’t see how that could happen if he has to wear a mask. She said her daughter has anxiety and suffers from migraines and stomach pains when she has to wear a mask for long periods of time.
One father said that until the mask mandate is lifted, his children would not be attending school in the district, adding that he was signing the paperwork to take them out of school before he left the meeting. Another grandmother urged everyone to practice “non-violent civil disobedience” to protest COVID restrictions.
“How long are we going to make our kids suffer?” she asked. “This could be around for years.”
Several parents asked if their children could do non-traditional instruction (NTI) at home like they did when schools were closed last year, but the district does not currently have any plans to implement virtual learning this year. As for students with learning disabilities or other conditions that could make wearing masks difficult, Settle said the mask mandate includes exemptions for them.
Only one person in the crowd spoke in favor of requiring masks in school. That woman said masks are the best tools to stop the spread of COVID-19 in absence of a vaccine available for children younger than 12. She said that while it is true that kids have largely been spared by the coronavirus, the Delta variant is much more contagious and hospitals all over the South are seeing an influx of children being brought in after catching it. She asked Settle to use his leadership to protect students instead of trying to get around the governor’s order.
After the board dealt with other business, Settle told the board that his intent to circumvent the governor’s mandate was due to his firm belief in local control of schools.
“I believe you as board members are elected for that purpose,” he said. “I believe I am the superintendent and was selected by you to advise you. That’s what I advocate for. I feel like that has been taken out of our hands and that’s what frustrates me. There have been many times where I made recommendations to you all, you all felt differently and went against my recommendations and made the decision. But that’s how local boards work and why you’re elected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.