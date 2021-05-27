MURRAY — A little more than a week after the Murray-Calloway County Park Board rejected a motion to establish a new setup for accepting naming rights proposals, the issue was on the table again.
There was one big difference. When the board rejected it last week by a 5-4 vote, it seemed that much of the concern was that the Calloway County Fiscal Court had yet to have a say in the matter. And while the magistrates did not take any action when the issue found its way to their agenda two days after the board had met, it was clear they were not against the idea.
So, seizing on this, the board came back Tuesday afternoon to the same main pavilion of Chestnut Park where they had rejected the motion last week, for a special called meeting. This time, the proposal, calling for sponsorships of $500,000 or more to be in place for 30 years, passed by a 9-2 margin.
“When we left the last meeting, there was some discussion about getting a blessing per se from the fiscal court,” said board member Rose Ross Elder, who is also a member of the Murray City Council, which, a few weeks earlier, had approved a resolution authorizing the board to establish a naming rights program with a 30-year time period for sponsorships of $500,000 or more.
Last Wednesday, May 19, the fiscal court, while taking no action, seemed to make its opinion on the matter well known. During that meeting, a 1976 resolution was uncovered in which the then-members of the fiscal court had determined that park board business should be handled by board members only.
“I take that as they are not discouraging this,” Elder said, her comments echoed by fellow board member Ryan Stanger, who attended last week’s fiscal court meeting.
“I talked to every member of the fiscal court afterwards and not one of them was opposed to this,” Stanger said. “They didn’t want to start setting a precedent for us coming back to them every time for something.”
The board does have an offer from The Murray Bank in place to assist with some high-priority issues within the park. The monetary amount remains unpublicized. Tuesday’s action, however, is not related to The Murray Bank offer.
Tuesday’s action also does not deal with assistance from the Murray Electric System. During last week’s board meeting, Murray Electric General Manager Tony Thompson told board members that the utility company can handle light replacements for one of the fields at the Central Park Four Plex and, based on how that goes, could pave the way for future light projects at the Four Plex fields because, upon examination, the existing poles should allow for just bulbs to be replaced, not the entire system.
This has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of dollars.
However, with Tuesday’s action, the park board now has a program in place to accept high-dollar offers in the future. Earlier, the board’s Program Committee drafted what is referred to as a wish list of potential park projects and it listed years and dollar amounts.
For example, sponsoring the entire Bee Creek Soccer Complex would be for 20 years for a one-time payment of $225,000. Sponsoring an individual field would be for five years at a cost of $1,500 per year, or $7,000 for the five years.
Unlike last week’s board meeting, the members seemed much more at ease with the situation. The only issue that moderately seemed to bring apprehension Tuesday was how the provision stood when it came to being legal.
Board member Paul Rister was ready for this part of the discussion and he came to the meeting armed with a copy of Kentucky Revised Statute 45A.097, which specifically addresses such issues.
“Part of the issue (going back to last week) is, ‘Are we following protocol?’” Rister said, noting how, at first glance, the park system may not fit because the opening paragraph refers to “the benefit of the Commonwealth.”
“We’re not a state entity, but we are talking about public property, community property.”
Point 4 (a) and (b) of the statute shows how sponsorships should be accepted. Those guidelines specify that:
(a) A sponsorship shall be for a defined period of time, a specific event, or a particular governmental body purchase or need.
(b) A governmental body seeking to solicit a sponsorship shall advertise the sponsorship opportunity on its web site, newsletter, or other written media for a minimum of seven (7) calendar days. A sponsorship opportunity shall describe the number of potential sponsorships available, the relative importance of price and other evaluation factors used to ensure “best value” as defined in KRS 45A.070, and the advertising or similar commercial considerations available from the Commonwealth for a particular sponsorship opportunity.
“Some of my constituents, after the fact last week, met with me and they were concerned that when (the board) had voted it down, that we don’t want to accept money,” Rister added. “I said, no, we were voting on the guidance, not whether we turned it down or not.”
“I hope we get two or three (potential sponsors) to come to the table and get into a bidding war,” Stanger said of future endeavors.
