MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation is now on the verge of a brand-new era for its recreational soccer program.
Monday night, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board authorized Parks Director Ryan Yates to go ahead with negotiating a contract with a local business that will result in the establishment of lights on five fields of the Bee Creek soccer complex. That business was identified as The Murray Bank, which Yates said would commit somewhere between $400,000 and $450,000 to turn night into day at the complex.
Once the contract is established, it will come back to the board for approval.
“Naming rights is obvious and I’d think they want to call it ‘The Murray Bank Complex,’ but the other thing has been (sponsorship) length of time. They want at least 25 years and I believe (the board’s Building and Planning Committee) came up with 30,” Yates said. “It looks like a no-brainer to me. I mean, look at our finances. We can’t do it, so the big thing here is there is an actual entity willing to do it with us.”
Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said the fields to be lit are Field 1, the largest field in the complex, along with Fields 12, 13, 14 and 15, all of which are on the southernmost end of the complex.
No lights of any kind have ever been used at Bee Creek and Wilhelm said it was hard to ignore this fact a few weeks ago when the complex hosted a large three-day tournament that attracted about 60 teams from throughout the region.
“They played the Friday and Saturday night games at Mike Miller Park up in Marshall County because the daylight had run out and there was nowhere else to play. They had to get those games in,” said Wilhelm, who has worked with the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association for many years. “This is absolutely awesome. If we can get it working out there, this is going to be an awesome thing.”
“You know, I’ve been on this board a long time and this is great. What I’m hoping can happen now is people look at this and say, ‘Oh! They’ve got lights now! Now, they’ve got a bank for naming rights!’” said board member Jeremy Bell. “I think we can get more people jumping on board with this, and that first step is what we need.”
Bee Creek is one of several wish-list projects Parks and Recreation has had on its radar for many years. Therefore, it probably should not have been surprising that two other such topics were discussed Monday night.
The first is something that has been a sore spot for the board for many years and that is the increased deterioration of the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park. Monday, the board unanimously chose to have the liner of the second-largest of three pools that comprise the facility removed.
Board Chair Jason Lovett said that from there, it will be matter of working with the concrete shell beneath the liner.
“The bottom line, though, is we cannot open the pool with that liner. It is done. It has to come out,” said Lovett, who told the board that Aquatics Director Mike Sykes has obtained a quote on a new liner that would cost about $26,000 to install. In a Building and Planning Committee Thursday, though, Lovett said that was a step the committee did not feel willing to take.
“That’s because there may be further improvements the pool needs.”
That would include replacing the debris gutters of the facility.
“If you change out the gutters – which you would have to do for all three pools, is my understanding – you basically ruin your liner,” Lovett said last week, following that committee meeting. “So if you do that, you’ve basically taken $25,000 to $30,000, put it in a garbage can and burned it. We don’t have the money right now for that and there’s no way you can halfway do it. You can’t stage this.”
The final issue discussed Monday is one that was reported in the Ledger & Times last week having to do with using Field 5 at Central as perhaps a trial case for a plan to improve the lighting systems at every ball field Parks and Recreation oversees. This is the newest field and it has the newest lights, having been utilized for four seasons by Murray State’s women’s softball program before the Racers opened Racer Field in 2014.
The field at the intersection of North Eighth Street and Arcadia Circle also happens to use the fewest number of bulbs of any field in the system, 16. Last week, Yates used Field 1 (soon to become Rickman Field) in Central as a comparison; it uses 34 bulbs.
“So people are going to ask us, ‘Why Field 5?’ Well, for one reason, it’s the least amount of lights, meaning it would be the cheaper one to do, but we can also take the good lights from that field and then disperse them to other fields and make those work better too,” Lovett said. Wilhelm also added that no retrofit would be necessary for new lights to be installed.
“All we would be doing is swapping out the tops,” he said.
Yates said the total price tag for Field 5 would be about $81,000, as this also would include concrete and bleacher installation behind the home plate backstop. He said he had a meeting scheduled Tuesday with City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers to discuss possible use of $25,000 that the city allotted earlier this year for Parks and Recreation to be used for projects like this one.
In the meantime, the board authorized Yates to seek a sponsor for this work.
