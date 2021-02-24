MURRAY — Under the Kentucky Revised Statutes, entities are allowed to discuss matters in a private conference known as an executive session under only a handful of circumstances.
Three are the most known — issues with personnel, real estate or pending litigation.
However, it appears the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, and to its collective surprise, may have found a rather unknown avenue that will allow it to invoke an executive session to discuss, in private, a potentially substantial gift from a local business.
“I didn’t know about that,” uttered board member Shane Mastera after board secretary and Calloway County 4th District Magistrate Paul Rister read the language contained in KRS 61.801 Section G.
That section says, “Discussions between a public agency and a representative of a business entity and discussions concerning a specific proposal, if open discussions would jeopardize the siting, retention, expansion, or upgrading of the business.”
With this, the board will now probably meet in closed session sometime in March. The topic of this is a naming rights offer from The Murray Bank that would allow the bank to have its name stamped as the primary sponsor for facilities under the jurisdiction of the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation.
However, before Rister found Section G, to say the least, board members were very nervous about even considering an executive session for this matter.
In last month’s meeting, Lovett had told board members that he was planning to talk to an attorney about representing the park in discussions related to The Murray Bank deal. He said he had talked to one attorney but that quickly had to be scrapped because of a conflict of interest for the attorney.
Enter Murray attorney David Perlow, who also is an assistant with the office of Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger. Lovett said he and Perlow discussed the matter prior to Monday’s meeting and it was Perlow who said that he believed an executive session was allowable for this situation.
Lovett was skeptical, though, and it may have been because he did not know about the fairly obscure Section G.
“He is an attorney and seems OK with it. Me, as chair of the board, I didn’t think we could,” said Lovett before Rister introduced Section G into the discussion.
That changed Lovett’s attitude.
“Well then, I guess I’ll specify that section on the agenda, then we will vote to do it that night,” he said, clearly showing less stress than he had earlier.
Lovett indicated that, with legal matters involved, it would be best for this situation to be discussed behind closed doors. Mastera asked if “the highlights” could be discussed in open session, to which Lovett said he did not think that was the case.
“I think it’s the best way to give everyone the details of it because many of you know nothing about it, and it’ll make my life easier if we can do it that way,” he said.
“So I think we’re trying to make decisions without all of the details,” said board member Rose Ross Elder, who is also a Murray City Council member. “It’s just that it might not be within the law.”
Once Section G became known, Elder was like everyone else in the room.
“That’s exactly what it’s meant for, right there!” she exclaimed.
“Usually, it’s those three main reasons that everybody knows about,” Rister said. “I think (Section G) is what Mr. Perlow was going on about when he told Jason that he thought this was OK, and there are little caveats in there with those three.”
Board members are interested in this proposal because it could help ease Parks and Recreation’s financial burdens. The agency operates on a very tight budget where, in a good year, it only finishes a few thousand dollars above even. It has to closely monitor expenses, meaning it does not have a lot of latitude in attacking various issues, such as facility repairs/improvements, as well as large projects designed to attract visitors in large numbers.
