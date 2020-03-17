MURRAY – Monday night, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board took a step it had hoped to avoid, but came to the conclusion that it had no choice but to make.
Starting today, all facilities within the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation system are being closed until further notice. This is as a result of the ongoing 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to that, the board took the painful step of canceling what very well could have been a pivotal event in Parks and Recreation’s quest to become a stronger player in hosting baseball/softball tournaments. An event that was scheduled for the end of March that Parks Director Ryan Yates said would bring 42 teams to Murray was nixed by a unanimous vote of the board.
“As much as I want to have this tournament, I just don’t feel like it would be right,” Yates said, noting that had this tournament been hosted, it would have happened at a time where most, if not all, parks systems in Kentucky are choosing to both cancel such tournaments and close their facilities.
Both votes by the board were unanimous.
“There is a bunch of people that have been thrown into situations they don’t like and we’re just no different,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett, mentioning how Murray-Calloway County and the country as a whole are facing something never before seen. As such, there is no historical guideline for handling it. “I told Ryan this afternoon, if people have a problem with this, then they need to refer to the last time this happened. It hasn’t.”
As for what closing the park facilities mean, Lovett gave a brief description. It means that facilities like playgrounds, the baseball and softball fields, pavilions and other places frequently used will be lined by caution tape. All bathrooms will be locked. These measures are expected to start being taken today.
