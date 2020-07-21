MURRAY — In January, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board took a vote it had hoped to avoid, a decision on whether to close the Murray-Calloway County Pool inside Central Park for a season.
By one vote, the board chose to keep it open at that time. Monday, with the facility having been closed all summer so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the mounting costs of repairing it, the board came to that point again, and, this time, chose to close it without much resistance. In fact, the vote was unanimous to close the pool for the 2021 season, but board members made sure it was known that they intend for this to not be a “forever” thing. And at the center of this is seeking funds.
“I think we need to give some hope here,” said Park Board member Jeremy Bell. “If we say that we are going to close the pool, then we need to say that we are pursuing additional funds.
“The first thing people will read is ‘pool closed, that’s it!’ We’re done. No! We’re not done. We can’t be done!”
Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett reminded the members how steep of a hill will have to be climbed in order to restore this facility — consisting of three separate pools, one of which is larger than the others — to its state when it opened in the 1970s. A Missouri firm that performed an extensive examination of the facility last year estimated that this would cost between $1.6 million and $2.1 million That is a figure Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation cannot moderately pursue currently because it fights to just break even with its budget each year, which did not happen for the just-completed 2020 fiscal year, thanks mostly to the same pandemic that shut down the pool.
“We’ve kind of effectively already done away with the (2021) season (because the ‘21 fiscal year budget has no money allotted for the pool), but we need to make the determination that we are going to try to raise the money for this," Lovett said. "I know it's a bad time to be trying to raise money (with a fractured economy), but I've never known a good time to be asking people for money either.
"But if we don't start, we never will."
Parks Director Ryan Yates said he does not believe the facility could be ready to open anyway for '21. As it was, many board members, as well as parks officials, believed it would have a difficult time passing its annual inspection this year, but that is being made more difficult because water has not been put in the pools this year, causing liners designed to help cushion walls and the floors of the pools, which already were torn, to further deteriorate.
"I don't see it, but I know (Aquatics Director) Mike Sykes will try, and he's been great," Yates said of how Sykes' abilities have kept the facility open the past several years. "But I think that's part of the problem. We tell people, 'Oh we've got this wrong' and "The pool has all of these things that need to get fixed,' then we’re able to patch it up and everybody is like, 'What's the problem?’”
“We’ve got to go get funding and we’ve got to make people realize that, yes, we are closing, but we are seeking funds to renovate it,” Bell added.
Lovett emphasized that the Owen’s Station Spray Park will not be affected and is on schedule to be part of the 2021 activities at Central.
