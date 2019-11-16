MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation’s quest to properly illuminate its ball fields appears to be on the verge of taking a big step.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board’s Building and Planning Committee, Parks Director Ryan Yates informed committee members that he had a quote for a potential bid that would install new lights at Field 5 in Central Park. This is the field that was created specifically for the Murray State University softball program several years ago before a new field was established on the campus grounds near Roy Stewart Stadium and the CFSB Center.
Yates said the quotes are for new lights to be installed at Field 5 for $57,000. In addition, Yates said a quote has been obtained for the installation of concrete in the seating area behind home plate and that would be for about $13,000, with another $8,000 quoted for the installation of new bleachers. The concrete would enable that field to be more in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“What makes me happy about this is that we are actually making some kind of progression with this issue. We’re actually looking at figures and forming some kind of plan,” Yates said Friday. Field 5 is located at the corner of Arcadia Circle and North Eighth Street.
“So we’re looking at Field 5 as kind of the guinea pig. It’s the one where we’re saying, ‘OK, let’s see. We’re going to try it out and see what happens.’ And hopefully, things will go well and we’ll move forward doing each of our fields one by one.”
Yates also said Field 5 is the logical choice for such a project.
“This field has the fewest amount of lights in the park. It only needs 16,” he said, comparing Field 5 to the former Field 1, being renamed Rickman Field for longtime parks supporters Jimmy and Dot Rickman, in the area known as the Four Plex in Central Park. “That one has 34 different lights for it. Plus, the ones at Field 5 are, by far, the newest lights we have.
“So what we’re wanting to do is use some of these lights from Field 5 and place them in some of the other fields that are needing lights now. The hope would be that, by adding those lights from Field 5, we could give some of those other fields another three or four years of use.”
It is expected that this will go in front of the full board during its meeting Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.