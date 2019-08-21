MURRAY — A Texas firm has concluded its examination of the Murray-Calloway County Pool inside Central Park.
Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said Tuesday that no action came from Monday night’s meeting that included a brief discussion about what Water Technology Inc. found during the examination that was conducted last week. The examination had to wait until after the pool complex had closed for the 2019 season.
The Owen’s Station Spray Park will continue to be available for use daily as long as high temperatures are forecast to remain at 80 degrees or above. Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director Mike Sykes has said that will probably continue through the end of September, possibly into the first week of October.
“We did look at the pool (Monday night) but not all of the information is in just yet,” Lovett said, referring to WTI. “They have told us that they believe they will have that to us by (today).”
With that knowledge, Lovett said a meeting of the board’s Building and Planning Committee was set for 5 p.m. Monday at the pool complex. There, he said he expects a lengthy, in-depth discussion about the facility to proceed, using the information from WTI as the main base.
“And from that meeting, they’re going to come up with a recommendation,” Lovett said of the committee. “The two main things I’m hoping will come from this meeting will be to have a plan moving forward and a goal.”
The pool has been the subject of great concern for the board since last year when it realized that a new liner was needed for the largest of the three pools contained in the complex at Central. The large pool is an L-shaped area that also contains the diving area, as well as a slide that drops its riders into the deepest part of the complex, about 10 feet. Two smaller pools are much more shallow.
With the liner issues discovered, the board decided last year to develop a plan to examine the entire complex and determine what, if any, other problems may exist. It has had leakage issues for several years as well, though it appears that is not endangering the structural integrity of the facility.
In May, the full board approved WTI’s bid of $7,850 to the perform last week’s examination after after several months of the board not being able to find a firm that could handle the examination for what it felt was a reasonable price. A month later, an additional $1,500 was allocated to account for expenses WTI’s personnel may have incurred in making the long journey to Murray.
The pool was placed in Central when that park opened more than 40 years ago.
