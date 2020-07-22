MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett chose to change things a bit Monday night with the agenda for himself and his members.
He opted to put what are known as “board input” items at the beginning of the agenda, which is usually reserved for the very end of the meeting. That is because there were a few items he knew from the last meeting of the board that were of particular concern to some members.
One was trash flying into Central Park from nearby businesses, usually from dumpsters. Letters have been sent to the various establishment, asking them to keep a closer eye on their materials.
The other was a problem most associated with board member Dan Thompson, who has taken the role of supervising the trails of Central Park, being that he is also a disc golf enthusiast and the trails contain the Murray-Calloway County Disc Golf Course. It is not the condition of the trails that most concerns Thompson, though.
It is visiting dogs, who he said continue to find their way into the park unleashed. He also said Monday that their owners do not seem to care.
“I had another dog face off with me 10 days ago,” he said. “Then I had its owner tell me that I should have a mask on (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), even though I was outside and alone.”
The park is hamstrung on this issue because the only animal control officer in the community represents the county and has no authority within the city limits of Murray. In Murray, the only laws that apply to dogs is for those that have escaped their homes. There is no real language to address dogs on the loose, unleashed, even with their owners nearby.
The park has determined that only dogs on leashes are allowed in the park, but board members know this has little effect. And Thompson issued a warning Monday.
“I don’t think anything will happen until we have an incident that makes the newspaper,” he said, going a step further. “By far, the biggest danger we have is a situation where two adults get into a dispute over one of their dogs and one of those two people is going to pull a gun. It’s just a matter of time and, every day, there are people out here with guns on their hips,”
Jeremy Bell, who is also a Murray City Council member, said this is an issue that the board cannot allow to rest.
“We’ve got to keep on it because we need to show that we have at least taken our position. We can’t just let it go,” Bell said. “We’ve got to keep going. This stuff doesn’t need to keep happening to anybody. If you don’t have respect enough to have your dog on a leash, then you don’t need to be out here. The rules are the rules.”
Signs are displayed throughout both Central, as well as Chestnut Park and the Bee Creek soccer complex, when it comes to dogs on leashes. However, Lovett said signs are not the problem.
“It’s a lack of respect issue,” he said, repeating his comment from June that he would not have a problem with having offenders criminally trespassed.
•••
In addition, the board discussed another issue that seems to hinge on whether visitors are interested in following rules — social distancing at park facilities. With Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordering gatherings to be reduced to no more than 10 people Monday, that would seem to be enough to give the parks protection.
However, Thompson, Program Director John Gorrell and Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said what they all saw the previous weekend makes them think visitors are not interested in following these guidelines. In fact, at that time, gatherings had just been increased to having 50 people or less allowed.
“There were 75 people out there on that basketball court (at Chestnut),” Wilhelm said, adding that weekends are proving difficult for parks personnel to enforce such rules. “Unless there is somebody out here on a Saturday, there’s nobody here to regulate it.”
Thompson said park pavilions are another area of concern for him.
“Saturday afternoon, there 25 or 30 people for a big family birthday party (inside a pavilion at the rear of Central). Folks, that’s a corona event and I don’t think we need to be having that.”
Thompson seemed to lean toward closing the basketball courts to basketball play, not pickle ball, which has courts incorporated into the Chestnut courts, but involves fewer players at a time. He also seemed to support closing pavilions.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said he would hesitate to close facilities, unless Beshear gave the order, which he has done already this year. However, a lengthy closure of park facilities was issued by Yates about a week before Beshear made his order in March, which Yates said was the right decision, even though it disappointed many.
Lovett backed his decision and said that if Yates ever felt like closing facilities was necessary, that Yates had the authority to make that call. Therefore, no action was taken on the matter Monday.
