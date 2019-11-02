MURRAY — During the most recent meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, the subject of major projects at facilities governed by Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation was broached, much as it has been in many previous meetings.
Currently, there are several projects Parks & Recreation has on its wish list of wanting to tackle sometime in the near future, such as renovating/replacing the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park, paving Gil Hopson Drive that runs through Central, as well a major overhaul for infrastructure. It is this wish list that has prompted the board to pursue the formation of a fundraising committee, with the target having been set at $4 million to $5 million.
A few weeks ago, though, another of those wish-list items resulted in the longest conversation of the entire evening. It started with Parks Director Ryan Yates informing board members that there may be a source locally willing to foot the bill for installing lights at the Bee Creek soccer complex. This has been a topic of conversation in the past, along with finding a way to replace all of the lights at Central and Chestnut Park ball fields.
The board seemed more than intrigued.
“Now, we’re certainly not far enough into this to know what we’re going to do or not, but I definitely think this is something we need to look at further,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett. “But we certainly need more information on this before we start looking seriously at doing this.
“However, and I’ve said this before, if someone wants to help us, I’m sure we can find a place where we can use that money.”
Yates said the source that approached him does not want to be identified at this time. All he said is that the entity is local.
“This company has talked about giving $450,000 to put lights in at Bee Creek and, from what I was told, their people were kicking ideas around with their board to see how they could pay for it,” Yates reported, adding that the source was inquiring about other issues as well. “One of the things they brought up was maintenance on the lights, as far as how that would work. Obviously, this would be a big amount and they’re wanting to do naming rights for 25 years or more years.
“Currently, I think we do 10 years for $25,000 (which is the deal in place for ball fields that have been renovated at both Central and Chestnut), so they’re giving way more than that.”
Yates also said the source wanted to know about an out clause for the naming rights. This produced numerous questions among board members, but Lovett said he thought he had a handle on what this implied.
“How long of a period and a what does the end of it look like? My idea is that at the end of 25 years, you then have first right of refusal, and that means this company, whoever it is, has the first right of refusal after we make a proposal. They have the right to say yay or nay,” Lovett said.
Two bids for lighting have been received. To light the entire complex, Musco Lighting of Iowa has put a price tag of $2 million on the project, while Techline Sports of Texas says it can do the job for $1.1 million. The difference is that Techlne would use existing poles.
Just to install lights at Bee Creek would be $435,000 for Techline, while Musco has set the price at nearly $550,000.
Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said there is the added issue of elevating transformers already in place at Bee Creek. He said those would need to be raised between 4 and 6 feet above the ground, due to the facility’s history of flooding during heavy rain events. That also will have a cost attached to it.
Also discussed were the legalities of opening the project up to bidding, but the consensus opinion was that if a source was committing dollars to pay for a project, bids would not have to be accepted. However, it also was believed by board members that this would be an issue best brought to officials with a legal background – namely City of Murray Attorney Warren Hopkins and Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger – so they could give their opinion.
Overall, Park Board member Jeremy Bell seemed pleased with the direction the conversation was going.
“It’s the same as it is with the pool. We’ve got to start somewhere,” Bell said. “If we have someone saying that they want to do naming rights, we’ve got to look at that.
“As you know, tournaments we used to have out there brought in many, many, many, many, many, many, many teams. It used to be gigantic, so it would be nice to have that again. Also, if all of a sudden we invite someone to handle Bee Creek, then you might have someone come in and say, ‘Hey, let’s do the rest of (the fields).”
“The thing with Bee Creek,” Wilhelm said, “is that there aren’t a whole lot of other (recreational soccer facilities) with this capability around here. Maybe we could bring in another one or two new tournaments a year.” n
