MURRAY — A local bank has expressed interest in developing a deal to stamp its name on some facilities run by Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation.
Last week, Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett told board members that he has been having discussions with attorneys about representing Parks and Recreation for its end of a naming rights deal with The Murray Bank. The proposal includes the bank’s name being placed on such facilities as the Bee Creek soccer complex, as well as the Four Plex baseball/softball facility inside Central Park. Signage would also be placed at the entrances of Central, as well as Chestnut Park.
“This has been in the works for a little while, on again, off again,” Lovett said. “We have a donation opportunity for naming rights in the park and we’re developing this.”
Tony Ryan is a member of the board, as well as a vice president at the bank and was able to share the bank’s thinking.
“I think one of the topics of discussion is, with the bank’s donation, they’re wanting long-term naming rights and I think that is one of the issues that we’ve run into,” Ryan said, adding that it is the legality of such an arrangement that is the hangup.
Lovett said Parks and Recreation does not have its own specific attorney, as opposed to other entities in the community. He said he had been talking to one legal representative about this, but that person had to abandon the matter due to a conflict of interest.
“I’m still talking with others on this, but, so far, I haven’t had anybody to commit to work with us, but I’m still hopeful and still chasing that,” Lovett said.
Lovett said the deal is for a “significant amount.” He also said that, as far as the duration of the deal, “the time length we have kicked around is 25 to 30 years.”
“I think the bank has approved it on their end, subject to the parks approving it on their end,” Ryan said. “So the parks is trying to get a legal opinion in coming up wth a contract that can be agreed upon by both parties. I think the ball is now in the parks’ court.”
However, for Parks and Recreation, finding an attorney is a rather delicate thing. This is an agency that is financially strapped and it has to approach financial matters of this nature with great caution.
“I think, more than likely, the parks would accrue some legal costs in obtaining an attorney, so I think (the board) would have to decide, ‘Do we want to front the cost of bringing an attorney in on our behalf?’”
“We can’t get too far because my budget is practically zero,” Lovett said. “When your budget is zero, you don’t get to do things like talk to a lawyer very much. And I try to keep it as close to zero, as with any expense.
“I think this is a very good opportunity for us. We’ve got a lot of needs in the park and not a lot of money to do anything about them, and I’ve wrestled with this a lot of nights.”
Ryan said the deal calls for the bank’s amount to be matched, which was something that seemed to create some concern from a few board members, wondering how well the park can perform with fundraising. Last year, in fact, the board launched a new Parks for Tomorrow Committee that was specifically aimed at facing this issue, but, after hosting two meetings, that group has not met because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a good opportunity to get the community involved, along with corporations,” Ryan said. “Obviously, matched funding raises more money than just straight donations in terms of encouragement and the marketing side of it, so that’s the general thought behind it. You can potentially turn one amount into twice that amount.”
In the end, the board decided to unanimously approve having Lovett continue to pursue obtaining an attorney to represent Parks and Recreation in developing the deal with the bank, with hopes that this could be done ahead of the board’s next meeting on Feb.16.
