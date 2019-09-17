MURRAY — No action was taken Monday, but it appears the pieces are starting to come together for the formation of a committee that will be charged with the unenviable task of raising between $4 million and $5 million to fund a handful of major projects for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation.
In a meeting of the board’s Building and Planning Committee Monday, an idea of the committee’s makeup began to take shape. Committee members indicated that the fundraising committee would have at least 12 people and would include three board members. At least three others will probably come from the Murray City Council or Calloway County Fiscal Court. That will leave six more spots that will be left for business leaders. Building and Planning Committee members are being asked to submit nominations as soon as possible.
“If we get them early enough, I wouldn’t be against having a special meeting in order to get this committee rolling,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett.
The fundraising effort will focus on three primary needs: the aging Murray-Calloway County Pool at Central Park, numerous outfield lights not shining at Central ballparks and overall deterioration of infrastructure, like the pool, an issue caused by wear from age. One discussion Monday dealt with determining which of these projects should have the most emphasis.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said he believed it is the pool, due to the fact that it is the biggest financial draw of the Parks and Recreation facilities annually. However, the consensus opinion was that all three projects are must-haves.
One person who seems likely to be part of the committee is Murray business owner Mike Hopkins. The founder of Murray’s DevSource computer solutions group, Hopkins has been part of numerous high-profile groups, including a stint as chairman of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He told the board that whatever the strategy to raise this money, a key mission is about to be undertaken in the community.
“I have worked with (the Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation) and others in this community that are key to drawing in new businesses and companies here, and I can tell you that it is very important that we have a robust park system. That is one of the first things these companies look at,” Hopkins said. “And when a company is looking to go somewhere, we are competing against other communities that have really good facilities.
“I had heard about some of your problems, but I was not aware of the magnitude.”
Hopkins said he believes that one direction the park should not go is an attempt at a referendum, which did happen in 2014 and failed by a significant margin.
“I’m not sure your first move should ever be going to your taxpayers about that. It is probably more appropriate for any organization with capital needs like this to make the effort on its own first,” he said. He was then told by veteran board members that nothing like this fundraising campaign has ever been tried.
“Well, I will tell you that $4 million or $5 million is a tall order,” he said. “However, if you can get the message out that it is to everyone’s advantage to have a robust park system, that might give you more of an argument.”
Hopkins also said the best approach to this would be strength in numbers.
“I think you will be more successful if you look for 15 or 20 sources to give, say, $200,000 or $300,000, rather than looking for two or three sources to supply $1 or $2 million each.”
