MURRAY — Now that the water is out for the season, the needs of the Murray-Calloway County Pool inside Central Park become easier to spot.
Monday afternoon, members of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, as well as some county and city officials, got an up-close look at some of the problems facing the pool and the challenge that will be in place in opening it next season. The most glaring of these needs was easily displayed by Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation Aquatics Director Mike Sykes.
All he had to do was kneel to the edge of the second-largest of the three pools inside the facility, reach his hand into the white protective liner and pull. A large, gaping cut in the liner revealed itself, one of several in that particular pool.
The bigger problem, he said, is this eventually will spread to an even more important part of the facility.
“The big pool will need a new liner eventually too,” he said of the adjacent largest pool of the complex, an L-shaped area that also contains the deepest portion of that pool and its diving area. “This is great for our younger kids (the medium pool), but by the time they reach 11 or 12, they get bored. They need something extra.”
If the liner is not handled before the 2020 season, the pool will not open.
“Like I said, these kids get bored, so I would rather have them here and enjoying themselves rather than walking around up to no good because this is the one thing these kids have here. Some of their parents can’t afford a babysitter. This is our tax dollars at work,” he said.
Of course, if the water lines are not in proper working condition, Sykes said it will not matter what is happening with the liner. When he was asked Monday about the lines, he displayed his fingers being crossed for a response to how confident he is that they will pass inspection each year. In other words, not very.
“So we’ve got some serious decisions to make here,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett, whose group asked for the guidance of a company that deals with assessing pools and the problems they have.
That company, Water Technology Inc. of Texas, made that assessment a few days ago and issued a preliminary report to the board. A more extensive report is expected in coming days.
From that, three options for the pool were determined. They range in price from $750,000 to $900,000 for the least expensive option to $2.2 million to $2.5 million for the most expensive. All of that, though, is too expensive for the board to face right now as it has been operating in a strapped financial condition for several years.
Sykes said he was against the WTI assessment because a similar assessment was conducted by a St. Louis firm several yeas ago. He said his feeling was confirmed, being that WTI’s assessment resulted in almost the exact same findings.
That included the timing.
“Ideally, you almost need to start something like this when the pool closes because you have the months in the fall and the months in the spring,” he said, adding that this is a situation that could go very wrong if not watched carefully. “If we just replace the liner and the lines go bad, you’ve literally wasted thousands of dollars. Well, I’m very frugal. I don’t like to waste money.”
No action was taken Monday, but Lovett said he could see another meeting required after the more extensive findings of WTI’s report are received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.