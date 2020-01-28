MURRAY —The Murray-Calloway County Park Board took a vote on whether or not to close the Murray-Calloway County Pool.
By a narrow 5-4 margin, it is remaining open, for now.
That was the vote to accept the recommendation of the board’s Building and Planning Committee from last week to have Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director Mike Sykes pursue work that will leave the pool in position to open for the 2020 season in May. This will consist of work to repair a liner for the second-largest of the three individual pools that comprise the entire complex at Central Park, which, by itself, will not present a large expense.
The problem is that there is no guarantee these repairs will ensure that the complex would remain open for the entire year, and that is what spurred a long and spirited debate, as well as such a close vote.
Yes votes were supplied by Shane Mastera, Tony Ryan, Dan Thompson, Larry Crutcher and Jeremy Bell. No votes were Jeff Gentry, Linda Cherry, Carrissa Johnson and Paul Rister.
“The recommendation was to have Mike go forward with repairs in an attempt to open it. Now, there are caveats to that. There is a lot of money we get for start-up of the pool from season passes that are sold for the pool and that’s what pays for chemicals and uniforms for the lifeguards and other things,” said board Chairman Jason Lovett, who addressed one of the biggest concerns with closing the pool — its role as giving the youth of Murray-Calloway County and surrounding communities a place to go during the summer months, between the time school districts end classes for one year and begin classes for the next year.
“And you can’t necessarily look at the pool in dollars and cents. Unfortunately, we do, with our budget being as tight as it is.”
Gentry is chairman of the Building and Planning Committee and voted no.
“I love these kids using that pool. I really do. I think it’s a risk at this point. We’ve had to kick this down the road for years and years and years, and if we close it, we see if the public wants it,” Gentry said.
Also at issue is the fact that supplies, namely chemicals for the pool’s water, have to be purchased early, an expense or about $8,000, said Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm.
Plus, the pool might not last the entire season, which brings the issue of refunding pool passes into question. Ryan said he would recommend having a notice put in place for when pool passes are purchased that would say there might be a possibility of a closure and that a refund policy would be in place.
•••
There was a much lighter moment to Monday’s meeting in the form of Parks Director Ryan Yates announcing that the annual Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show once again was a big success in 2019.
Yates said the show generated more than $17,000 in monetary donations, which go to the everyday workings of the parks system.
Wilhelm also reported that 10 truckloads of food items were collected and delivered to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, as well as Soup for the Soul.
•••
The board also approved pursuing a project to improve the basketball facility at Chestnut Park.
That area features courts with four goals that are showing their age, plus the courts themselves have become worn. Wilhelm said the asphalt courts are cracked in places so much that playing on them could be risky.
So the board Monday night approved a total bid for $28,400 to renovate the facility. Morgan & Son Construction will handle removal of the current goals for $2,000, while Murray Paving Inc. will handle the pavement work for $18,400, while another group, Goalsetter Systems of Evansville, Indiana, will supply new goals at a cost of $8,015.
That is all contingent on approval from the Murray City Council, which delegated $25,000 for a fund strictly for capital projects for Parks and Recreation last year. Yates said the remaining $3,000-plus for the Chestnut project would come from the Parks and Recreation prime investment fund.
Bell supplied the only no vote on this measure, citing his belief that the city money could be best spent on other parks issues.
