MURRAY — Thursday night, the Murray City Council made its opinion known on how the Murray-Calloway County Park Board should handle the issue of offering naming rights to entities wishing to sponsor facilities within the park system.
On that occasion, the council passed a resolution that called for the board to grant a 30-year time period for donors contributing $500,000 or more to a project and less time for donors who would be providing less than that amount. Monday night, the board had its first chance to talk about this and seemed ready to go forward with this course of action, taking the original 20-year deal the board’s Program Committee had drafted and adding the option to adjust to 30 years in line with the city.
However, with the park system owned by both the city and the Calloway County governments, several board members raised concerns about taking that action before the fiscal court had its say in the matter. In the end, the board voted 5-4 to not go forward Monday night.
It is not known when the magistrates will mull the issue. The fiscal court will meet this morning, but it is not known if the park’s naming rights matter will be discussed.
“I just don’t think we can put the cart before the horse. That makes me nervous about this,” said board member Carissa Johnson, who voted no with Tim Stone, Jeff Gentry, Paul Rister and Larry Crutcher.
“I think that if I knew that both the city and county were on board with this, I’d go for it. But if we’re going to have somebody put their name on our park, I worry about what the public is going to think about that. I’m worried that they would start thinking that it’s (sponsor’s name’s) park, so I would think that this has to have the support of both the city and the county.”
“We have got to be careful with this,” Stone said. “This is paid for by the public. This is our taxpayers’ money. We’ve got to be really careful with how this looks to people, even though we need this stuff badly.
“I’ve been here 15 years and I’ve seen it.”
The park system is financially strapped and has been in that condition for many years. This is preventing it from tackling a variety of issues with its facilities, including the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park that is not opening for the second straight year.
What started the naming rights discussion several months ago was a potential sponsor — The Murray Bank — coming forward with a proposal. It has not been officially revealed what that deal meant as far as monetary figures, other than it was “significant.” Monday night, it was revealed that the deal was for 30 years, the same amount the city brought forth in its resolution last week.
The motion that was put before the board for a vote Monday, if approved, would have been contingent on the magistrates’ approval.
As the tight vote suggested, there were several board members willing to take that chance.
“We’ve been talking about this for 11 months,” said board member Ryan Stanger, who voted yes with Tony Ryan, Linda Cherry and Rose Ross Elder.
“Part of me thinks (30 years) is too long, but the other part, the guy that negotiates things for a living, says that we don’t have any leverage right now and we’re in dire need, so if it takes more years to get somebody to write us a check, then sign me up.
“If we approve the 30 years, there’s a good chance we have this deal done in six to nine days. The thing is we’ve never had anybody step in and (make a donation approaching $500,000). Jimmy Rickman (a local builder who contributed more than $250,000 to various park improvement projects) is the only one I can think of in the last 10 to 20 years who donated a sizable amount of money.”
Stanger also said that he believed quick action was necessary in order for the park system to send a clear message to potential donors that their money would be used effectively.
“If you don’t make some improvements, it’s hard to sell (sponsorships/naming rights),” he said. “We’ve got to show we’re going in the right direction.
“Plus, I can’t find too many other parks that are funded the way we are (with the city and county governments being the primary sources of revenue). I’ve Googled it on the Secretary of State’s site and it shows that only three counties in the state have their own park district. I couldn’t find too many that compare to ours.”
While the pool is the main source of concern for park officials, an earlier meeting of the board indicated that The Murray Bank deal centered on the existing lights at the ball fields at Central and Chestnut parks, as well as establishing lights for the first time at the Bee Creek soccer complex.
