MURRAY — Findings ways to control dogs running loose, as well as slowing down drivers inside Central Park, were the main topics of discussion Monday night during the monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board.
Board member Dan Thompson had brought this issue to the board the past few meetings after he explained that he has faced encounters with dogs, some he described as aggressive, while tending to Central’s disc golf course and trails. He also said that, in some cases, the dogs’ owners were present and not concerned with their dogs’ behavior.
For this reason, the board requested the presence of City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles Monday night to ask if there was anything that could be done. First, he said he was happy to attend. Then, he said the answer is simple.
“You’ve got to have a dog on a leash,” Liles said, indicating that Murray Police Department officers have answered three calls for this type of complaint on park properties in the past year. “They are violating a city ordinance and if they want to challenge that, they can.
“And I’m telling you, we will enforce that ordinance. Our ordinances and (Kentucky Revised Statutes), we enforce those and you guys heard that from me.”
Thompson questioned if the city ordinances include a provision about dogs being unleashed. He said that what he had seen only applied to owners keeping dogs properly restrained within the confines of their properties. Liles said he has seen leashes addressed in the city’s Code of Ordinances, which is why his officers were able to look into the incidents at the park.
Liles also added that anyone who violates this rule can deal with the city’s Code Enforcement Board.
Thompson also brought the issue of vehicles speeding on Gil Hopson Drive, particularly at the rear of Central Park in the area of a few playgrounds near Bailey Pavilion and the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion. He said that as he tends to the course and trails during the day, he has noticed several vehicles that he estimated are traveling at speeds of as high as 30 mph. The speed limit in the park is 15 mph.
“I would invite any and all of you to come out and observe from across the playgrounds and you will see that I am telling you the truth,” he said, telling board members that, along with vehicles moving too fast, he has also observed drivers texting on cell phones in that area. “I’m a pretty good judge of speed. I know what 15 mph looks like and I don’t need a data study to tell me we have a big problem out here.”
Thompson was referring to information that fellow board member Paul Rister relayed to the board Monday from conversations he had with City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten that showed that past speed studies in the park actually showed that, according to the U.S. Department of Highways, the Central speed limit should be 20 mph.
This issue was broached by the board several years ago and resulted in the establishment of speed bumps, but those immediately were removed after it was determined that they were illegal. That is not true, however, of such obstacles as speed tables, which were installed last year on North 16th Street to slow traffic on the Murray State University campus, or speed humps, which are in use on the approach road to the boat launch area at Wildcat Creek Campground in eastern Calloway County.
Whether the board will seek to pursue tables or humps will be determined later. As for the immediate future, board members seemed open to a speed study of just the area in question, where Gil Hopson begins to straighten after a pair of sweeping curves near the playgrounds.
Another traffic issue did receive action Monday night, which will result in a stretch of Rickman Way in the Bee Creek soccer complex no longer being accessible to through-traffic during the day. Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said he has witnessed several vehicles traveling at high speeds between Southwood Drive and Keepers Lane, which connects to North 12th Street.
Wilhelm suggested that gates be placed at a couple of locations that will not only stop drivers from using Rickman Way as a cut-through to Keepers Lane, but would allow users of the soccer complex – as well as casual users of the area, such as walkers, joggers and bicyclists – to be able to move through the area safely. The suggestion was approved by the board.
“What we’re wanting to do is keep the people who don’t need to be there out,” Wilhelm said of the proposed gates that will be placed near the bridge that crosses the creek just north of the complex’s main parking lot and just inside the north entrance of the complex near a gravel parking lot.
“What I want to do is close the road during working hours and eliminate that through-traffic going through our park. I was mowing one day and purposefully started counting cars, and I counted 14 in an hour that went through the park, and some of those cars were cutting through at a high rate of speed. I’ve also seen personally where two cars meet each other and one car ends up in a ditch. That road is not wide enough for two-way traffic.”
In addition, Parks Director Ryan Yates reviewed the first baseball tournament of 2020 that occurred at Central and Chestnut Parks over the weekend and, while he said participants seemed to need reminding about wearing face coverings to guard against COVID-19, he said the tournament went very well.
Yates said 40 teams from throughout the region participated, with the park system making about $9,700 from the weekend, giving credence to why major efforts have been made to make Murray the tournament town it once was. Yates has said in the past that his goal is to schedule as many events — up to perhaps 20 — throughout a summer. Obviously, that has not been able to happen this year because of the pandemic.
