MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said Thursday that he is hopeful a special-called meeting of the board Monday evening might bring something lacking lately — positive news about the plight of the Murray-Calloway County Pool.
The facility in Central Park has been closed the past two years. Last year, the decision was made because of COVID-19 concerns. However, this year’s decision to keep it closed was because of numerous ongoing issues with the facility that opened in the 1970s. As it has aged, problems have worsened.
Now, after having one firm perform a study on the pool a few years ago, another is coming to look at the pool next week. The difference this time, Lovett said, is that the group may have a pretty large public audience of people who want to see the pool back in operation.
“I feel like the interest in having the pool back is growing,” he said of how some unfamiliar faces have been appearing at board meetings, even when the pool has not been on the agenda. “Of course, there have been times where we’ve had these kinds of meetings and there wasn’t a lot of productive conversation that came from it. Now, it seems like people are becoming more involved.”
Monday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the pool. It will feature a Sarasota, Florida firm, Myrtha Pools, that will present a program on what it sees with the Central Park facility and what can be done to return it to being functional.
“And I hope Myrtha can have an obtainable option for us,” Lovett said, adding that the public being in attendance could be helpful in a number of ways. “For one thing, if you’re there, you’re going to be able to hear these folks explain what they are talking about. While they’re here, though, they may actually show you what they’re seeing, so that the language is easier to understand.
“Also, while the pool is locked, people can still come and see it, even though they won’t be able to see up close. Monday, you get to see what you can’t behind the scenes.”
In 2019, an Iowa firm came to Murray and studied the pool and created a list of possible solutions that ranged from an extensive renovation that would cost between $700,000 and $900,000, to replacement options of $1.2 million to $1.4 million and $2.2 million to $2.5 million. Those did not include construction costs.
Lovett said it is not known what Myrtha’s dollar figures are. However, for the board, money has been a major hinderance for several years, not only with the pool but other things, such as having lights installed at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex, as well as having the lights at the park’s ball fields revamped. Those are high-dollar projects that Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation does not have enough funding to confront.
“We’ve got to have the public’s help on this and that’s what my experience shows. Big projects like these always have to have some help from the people,” Lovett said, taking an optimistic look at the situation. “I was talking to a group of realtors the other day and they all said the same thing … they can’t think of anything like this in our community that didn’t eventually work out. It may not have happened as fast as everybody wanted, but it eventually got done and that’s what I’m hoping for here.”
