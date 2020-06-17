MURRAY — Eventually, it was going to happen, and it finally did Monday evening.
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board had a meeting with its members in the same place, not via video. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting in person was strongly not recommended during the months of April and May, relegating everyone to deal with park business via remote video communication, and everyone seemed quite pleased that they were back together Monday,
“It’s great to see everyone in person. This is almost like a Christmas gathering,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett as he and the members utilized a pair of very long tables to establish social distancing for everyone in attendance on the wooden covered deck of the Playhouse in the Park in Central Park.
“With our Zoom meetings, I appreciate everybody’s adaptability, and they were awesome. But maybe we can go back to the usual way now. This has been good tonight.”
With the members in place, they dealt with several issues Monday. One of these was approving the location for the proposed Black History of Murray-Calloway County Walk display to honor local blacks who have been instrumental in the community. It is proposed to be on the southwest edge of Chestnut Park at the opposite end of the Calloway County Veterans Memorial.
“We have a bunch of memorials in our parks and we have several landmarks too,” said Parks Director Ryan Yates, who is at the center of the idea for the display. However, he insisted that the only true involvement the parks system would have would be the location. Private funding will be sought with a committee from outside the parks system handling nominations for people to be honored.
“I think this is something that will spruce things up a little bit and make it a little more attractive. I worked with (Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director) Steve Wilhelm on this and he came up with a design.”
“Basically, it’s a ribbon,” Wilhelm said of how the walking surface will be orange, symbolizing the United Nations symbol to promote the elimination of racial discrimination. He also said the display would help a flooding issue at that end of the park. “To make it level with the parking lot, it’s going to have to come up 4-and-half feet (to avoid flooding) so the idea is you come up 4-and-a-half feet with a sidewalk ribbon that has two center sections that actually come up another 2-and-a-half feet with flower beds raised. It gives you an impression that you’re walking into a valley.
“I think it would be awesome.”
The board members agreed with all yes votes and one abstention.
Other issues were not so easy to face and seem to be headed toward lengthy journeys before solving.
As the pandemic was hitting Calloway County, board members had started forming a plan to combat trash and other debris that flies into the park from the dumpsters of businesses, particularly those near Central Park.
Board member Dan Thompson has the loudest voice in this cause, being, other than parks employees, he spends the most time on areas most affected, namely walking/hiking trails in Central Park, as well as the Murray-Calloway County Disc Golf Course, also in Central.
“I don’t think there’s an easy solution,” Thompson said, explaining that he has met with both county and city officials about this issue.
One of those county officials is Calloway County District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister, who has been on the Park Board since he was elected to that office in 2018. He said Monday that, after Thompson brought the matter to him, he visited every business that borders Central and met with managers of those establishments.
“I took several pictures (the evidence) and told them the issue and most of them said, ‘Yeah, we can do that.’ Some weren’t so friendly,” Rister said, adding that he also has met with City of Murray Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten.
“What we got from that is there are lots of dumpster divers who come in at night, dig around and throw the trash out, so that becomes a law enforcement issue.”
Lovett said he believes the best course of action for this is to draft a letter to the businesses explaining that, due to budget cuts, the parks system, already short staffed, will be further handicapped in trying to remove whatever debris flies onto its grounds, and that help is needed with keeping their dumpsters closed. After that, further action, perhaps speaking with law enforcement, may be taken.
Another issue at which Thompson is at the center is that apparently dogs are being allowed to roam free in the park and he said this is leading to unfriendly encounters. Thompson said he has had to call Murray police after encountering aggressive animals while walking the trails in Central, which is why he brought the matter to the board Monday.
“It’s about 15 a day, morning to night,” Thompson said of the number of dogs he said he sees moving unleashed through the park daily. He said after his last encounter, he took action. “I went out and brought a can of mace, so I’m not waiting for a dog to bite me.”
During Monday’s discussion, though, something perhaps not known too well arose. Thompson said a look at a city law regarding unrestrained pets does not appear to look at pets in public, rather it focuses on pets not being able to escape their yards. This surprised Park Board member Linda Cherry, who not only is a strong animal advocate, she is also a Murray City Council member.
“I’ve always been told we had a leash law,” Cherry said. “I don’t mind asking (City Administrator) Jim Osborne if he can revisit our so-called leash law, and that he might take it to our city attorney (Warren Hopkins).”
Wilhelm also said that he notices dogs being allowed to run loose at the Bee Creek soccer complex as owners are walking or jogging for exercise. Another part of the problem is when police are called, Thompson said the offenders are usually gone by the time officers arrive.
“We really don’t even know where they’re coming from,” Thompson said, when asked if he knew where the offending parties are entering the parks.
It also was discussed Monday that because the community’s animal control officer is a county official, that person cannot write citations for matters within the Murray city limits that deal with city law. That is left to Murray police.
So, until something can be determined, Lovett said the parks have one way to solve the issue.
“We can ban them,” he said, his comment immediately met by Cherry’s recollection that this has happened at the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park inside Central. “I mean, it’s a safety issue. Right?”
Yates also reported that refunds for summertime sports canceled by COVID-19 are being made and that, so far, 192 refunds totaling a little more than $13,000 have been paid. He said parents have received an email in recent days that they have until July 1 to request a refund. Otherwise, that will be credited to their accounts.
He also reported that the parks system and Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association reached an agreement on MCCSA’s rent to be raised from $6,975 to $8,000 this year.
