MURRAY — It took a while Monday night, but Murray-Calloway County Park Board eventually dealt with probably its most important item.
It remembered a man who came to be one of its biggest, if not the biggest, supporters. At the end of the meeting, Parks Director Ryan Yates had the duty of mentioning to board members that Jimmy Rickman, most known in Murray for being a house builder who helped create several subdivisions, died Monday morning at the age of 93.
Clearly, not everyone had heard the news, as several sudden gasps were heard.
“I’ll remember him as being just such a sweet man,” said board member Carissa Johnson of how Rickman’s reputation for building things was strongly exhibited with park projects the past few years.
Since 2012, Jimmy and his wife, Dot, donated about $200,000 to various park projects, starting with $40,000 in ‘12 that led to the rebuilding of the concessions building in the Bee Creek soccer complex after it was destroyed in a fire. One of the last major projects the Rickmans assisted was the establishment of a disability-accessible playground in Central Park, named the Jimmy and Dot Rickman Playground in the spring of 2018.
“Definitely keep him and his family in your prayers for sure,” Yates said, concluding his remarks with a statement directed at Jimmy. “We’re definitely thinking of you.”
“We definitely know he’s in a better place,” said board Chairman Jason Lovett. “We also all know that he did everything he could to make this a better place. I mean, what a friend to the park!
“However, what a friend he was to the community, too, and what a good friend of mine he was. I’ve known him every bit of my life. I used to be under foot with him in his shop. His shop was behind our house at the time and I’m sure I caused him all kinds of problems, getting under foot and stuff, but he never let on.”
The park board has been facing some struggles so far this year, particularly in regard to the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central. Efforts are going to be made to open it for the 2020 season, but, provided that happens, thoughts are that it could be a big challenge to keep it open past this year.
Lovett said it is a tough time to lose someone on Parks and Recreation’s side like Jimmy.
“There’s no doubt. He’s not only been our supporter, but he’s been our cheerleader,” Lovett said, adding that Jimmy was not only a helper to the parks system. “It’s the hospital, he’s helped churches, he’s helped individuals. It’s just amazing what he’s done.”
There is one project with Jimmy’s name attached that is still underway. Field 1 at Central’s Four Plex has been renamed Rickman Field and it is in the process of being renovated with money Jimmy and Dot donated.
“I just wish he could’ve seen Rickman Field completed,” Lovett said.
