MURRAY — Like most agencies these days during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board took to videoconferencing Monday night for its first meeting since the crisis began.
This also has resulted in all Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation facilities being closed. Obviously, board members want to see those places open, but they are in a wait-and-see mode for the time being.
“I would think that information would trickle down from the governor’s office to (local leaders),” said Park Board member Paul Rister of how such calls are primarily in the hands of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“That, pretty much, led to (Parks Director Ryan Yates’) decision to close the parks when he did. That call came down from the governor’s office, if I recall correctly,” said Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett, indicating that the decision to close/open is in the hands of Yates, not the board, except for a couple of instances.
“Now, when it comes to (the Murray-Calloway County Pool at Central Park) or the baseball fields, we may have to look at that as a board. As far as I’m concerned, opening back up will be left to Ryan.”
Eventually, that will happen and that means the parks system in Murray needs to be ready. Yates updated the board Monday as to some of the aspects.
He said plans are for the pool to open in late May. Yates reported that Aquatics Director Mike Sykes has been hard at work preparing the facility.
In addition, Yates and Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said that construction for Rickman Field, named for longtime parks supporter Jimmy Rickman, is progressing well. He said the monument honoring Rickman, who died during the winter, has been installed. Also, Wilhelm reported that mowing and trimming operations on parks grounds have continued.
Yates also said that renovation of the Chestnut Park basketball courts is continuing. New goals were installed with paving to follow. He also said that an AARP grant for an exercise facility in Chestnut has been completed and will be submitted soon, as well a Land, Water and Conservation grant that will go toward improvements in the playground and Bailey’s Pavilion area of Central.
Yates also said plans are for youth baseball/softball to be played, but much later than usual. Leagues normally are played in the late spring and early summer, but, with the pandemic, he said hopes are to begin play in August and continue for two months. He said, so far, only six refunds have been requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.