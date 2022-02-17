MURRAY – The City of Murray Temporary Park Committee received updates this week on swimming pool renovations and a couple of playground projects.
For the last few weeks, Steel & Allbritten Plumbing and Electric have been excavating old piping in order to replace it. The city plans to open the pool by Memorial Day.
“The mayor and I went out to the park today (Tuesday) just as a follow up,” said City Administrator Jim Osborne. “The contractors were at the pool removing fiberglass … they’ve made a lot of progress. They have dug completely around the main pool, with the exception of the diving board area.”
Mayor Bob Rogers said the city had made the first payment – about $57,000 – for the pool work.
Meanwhile, Groves Electrical Services of Madisonville has been preparing for several weeks to install lights at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex. The project is being funded by a $500,000 donation from The Murray Bank.
“We saw two to three of the contractor vehicles out there (Tuesday),” Osborne said. “I believe they’ve completed the boring (for electric lines) underneath the field and I think right now, they are just getting prepared and getting everything where it’s prepped for the poles. So as soon as they get those, my understanding is that they’ll start putting those in the ground. They’re making as much progress as they can with the materials (they can get right now).”
Park Director Ryan Yates also updated the committee on the project to replace the equipment at the toddler playground near the Bailey Pavilion in Central Park. He sad Saputo donated $25,000 for the project and that some money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund would also help pay for the purchase and installation of that equipment.
“That equipment is still on a freight in the ocean right now, so we are still waiting for it to get here,” Yates said.
Journey Church also recently raised and donated $35,000 to replace equipment at the Chestnut Park playground, and Yates said the park plans to make the project compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Osborne said it was likely the city would need to seek bids on that project since any government project estimated to cost $30,000 or more is required to do so by Kentucky statute.
The committee also discussed the possibility of eventually making upgrades to the pickleball court in Chestnut Park. Yates said he had recently signed up to join the USA Pickleball Association, which opens the park up to the possibility of applying to the organization for grants.
Yates said the pickleball court had been installed two years ago along with the basketball courts. Although they were used a lot at first, he said that activity has waned as more people have been using the basketball courts. Committee member Linda Cherry said a young man who frequently plays the sport told her that the park could host tournaments if it had a permanent facility.
In other business, Osborne reported that Walmart had offered to give the city 16 surplus benches. He said the committee could convene at a later time to walk through the park to see where they would like the benches to go.
Rogers said he thought the committee should prioritize projects and make sure there is money set aside for maintenance, adding that the pool would probably need a cover come next fall. He said the city recently received another $10,000 anonymous donation, and he hoped that would continue as the city continues work on various park facilities.
“I think as long as people see things being done, the more likely donations will keep coming in,” Rogers said. “It’s when nothing’s been done (that public interest fades).”
The committee set its next meeting for noon on March 15 in City Hall.
