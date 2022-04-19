MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates and Murray City Administrator Jim Osborne updated the Park Committee during its last meeting on the Central Park pool renovations and lighting installation at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex.
• Osborne said contractors had scraped out the mid-size pool and are now working on the large pool. He said there are several steps to replacing the liner, but contractors are confident they will meet the Memorial Day deadline.
• Osborne said the poles for the lights at the Bee Creek soccer fields were recently delivered, and now the contractor, Groves Electrical Services of Madisonville, is planning to install them as weather allows.
• Yates said Murray Electric System has installed the lights at the Bee Creek playground and that the only thing left is the wiring, which Maintenance Supervisor Steve Wilhelm will handle once the city is able to do some boring in the ground.
• The committee discussed a project to install an accessible switch at the Rotary Club Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion. While the amphitheater has lights, they are currently operated by computer and are very complicated to use, Yates said. Committee member Jeremy Bell is a frequent volunteer with Playhouse in the Park and said he had observed several times during outdoor shows how difficult they are to use. Yates said the estimate he had been given to wire an easily accessible switch was $3,000, and Rotarian Roger Reichmuth told him the Rotary Club could pay two-thirds of the cost if the park agreed to pay for the other third. Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon asked Yates to get two more quotes before the committee authorizes the expenditure.
• The board approved the use of the Central Park amphitheater for a gay pride parade in June. Yates said the event had been held in Chestnut Park for the last couple of years and organizers had done a good job of cleaning up afterward. He said the group wants to make the event larger and use the amphitheater to host some speakers, and also expect to have food trucks and a “family fun zone. Organizers will pay a $250 fee to rent the amphitheater, and Yates said they offered to rent portable toilets if needed, so the committee requested that they rent two during the event.
• The committee voted to accept a bid of $2,990 to replace the failing safety netting at Baseball Field 5. Yates said Field 6 will probably need replacement next year.
• Yates said there were 50 teams participating in baseball at the park this year, and there are still about 16 teams looking for sponsors. The season will kick off with a “Parade of Players” in Central Park on May 12, he said.
• The committee had previously discussed placing fencing around the pickleball court next to the basketball court in Chestnut Park, but the committee decided to table that discussion for now.
• The next park board meeting will be at noon on May 17 in City Hall.
