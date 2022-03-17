MURRAY – In its first meeting as a permanent City of Murray committee, the Park Committee discussed the coming opening of the swimming pool and new equipment for two playgrounds.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said he had recently met with Park Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon, Aquatics Director Mike Sykes, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne to discuss the opening of the pool, which is currently undergoing renovations with the goal of opening by Memorial Day. The pool has not been open since 2019, and Yates said the price of season passes would be $10 higher than the previous prices. Season passes were previously $40 before June 1, $50 after June 1 and $25 after July 4. The prices will now be $50, $60 and $35, respectively. All the daily admission prices will go up $1 from the previous prices.
The prices for pool parties, spray park parties and food will remain the same this year. Yates also said he would be ordering new patio furniture soon.
The board voted to order chlorine for the pool. Osborne said Sykes told they need to order now because it be several months to get it in stock. Yates ordered 24 buckets of chlorine on Wednesday, and the total cost was $3,936.
•••
Yates and Osborne provided an update on the installation of lights for the Bee Creek Soccer Complex. The Murray Bank donated $500,000 for the lights, and Yates said the contractor, Groves Electrical Services of Madisonville, is still waiting for the light poles to be shipped. The poles have been repeatedly delayed, so Osborne said the contractor is going to try to bring in poles from other jobs so one field could be lit while they wait for the others.
Yates said some light poles were given to Murray Electric System recently, so there is an opportunity to install additional lighting at the Bee Creek playground for less than it would typically cost. The committee voted to allow the park to spend up to $1,000 on the installation of the playground lights, which would cover $675 wiring and labor costs and some additional associated expenses.
•••
Journey Church recently donated money for new playground equipment to replace the playground at Chestnut Park, and Yates said he had spoken to a couple of companies about purchasing and installation. Most of the new equipment will similar to the old, but Yates said he is hoping to add an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant swing. He said he also wants to add a type of double swing that includes an adult seat and baby seat, which allows parents to swing with their small children.
The committee voted to allow Yates to send out a request for proposals (RFP) to solicit bids for the Chestnut Park equipment.
Saputo also recently donated money to replace the equipment at the toddler playground. Yates said the park ordered the equipment back in August, and although it was originally supposed to arrive by April, it is now expected to arrive in June.
“The Saputo playground will be probably be mid-summer if not early fall,” Yates said.
The board also voted to allow Yates and Osborne to submit an application to GameTime for a playground equipment that would be between $8,500-$50,000 if awarded.
When asked, Yates said he might be able to sell some of the old equipment from the toddler playground, but he doubted that would be possible with the Chestnut playground.
In other business:
• Yates said 275 kids have signed up for baseball so far, and the park system is on track to hit the 400 mark again. The first tournament is scheduled for this weekend.
• The committee voted to spend $2,280 to fix the grease trap at the Chestnut Park concession. The low bid came from Stinson Plumbing.
• The park voted to declare two Range Rovers as surplus.
The committee’s next meeting will be at noon Wednesday, April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.