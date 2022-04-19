MURRAY – The City of Murray Park Committee discussed the hiring of new employees and ongoing playground upgrade plans at its most recent meeting.
Parks Director Ryan Yates told the committee last week that after one maintenance staff member quit recently, Maintenance Supervisor Steve Wilhelm now has only one full-time and one part-time maintenance worker under him. He also said the part-time employee will be leaving for an extended period and is not likely to return.
“Needless to say, we are getting into our busy months, with baseball, grass growing and everything else,” Yates said. “Talking with Steve … what I would like to do is hire a seasonal employee at 40 hours a week and they would start in May and go through the end of October. On Nov. 1, we would be letting them go, and they would be responsible for all the maintenance stuff, but one of the big things they would help us do (is maintain) the bathrooms on weekends. We would have somebody come in and lock them up and clean them on weekends. I would also like to hire a part-time person that stays on (year-round). …That person would be at 30 hours every week, so 60 hours every two weeks.”
Yates also updated the committee on developing plans for the new playground in Chestnut Park. Journey Church contributed $35,000 to replace the existing playground, and Yates said he has been trying to get a 60/40 matching grant from an organization called GameTime. He said he is hoping to get the equipment installed before the end of 2022.
“I’ve been working with GameTime all week and they’ve been sending lists of playground equipment and prices (showing) what we would pay and what they would pay (for each individual piece),” Yates said. “I think that’s going to be our best bet for getting a really nice playground. … Let’s say it costs $40,000 for the playground. They would pay $15,000 and we would pay the rest. So it’s 60/40 however you want to look at, just depending on what equipment you look at.
“There’s about 10 pieces of equipment (the GameTime representative) sent me with (all the price breakdowns). And a lot of these playgrounds are on sale, basically. The one I really liked was $70,000 but it’s on sale for $40,000 right now, so we could end up with a really nice playground and really save some money doing it. … (GameTime) is doing equipment and installation for me, but we would have to get some help on (additional labor). Paying for mulching it would be the big thing. The last time we bought mulch was down at Bee Creek, and I think it was about $1,200.”
