MURRAY — Visitors to Central and Chestnut Parks in Murray know all about the Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park display that turns those facilities into wonderlands for the Christmas season.
However, starting Tuesday night, fans of these types of displays were able to start enjoying a light show of another season — Halloween. Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm and his staff have spent the past few weeks preparing the 20-or-so ghosts, goblins and Jack-O-Lanterns that now line portions of Gil Hopson Drive in Central.
“It’s not as big as what we do for Christmas, but people like it,” Wilhelm said Tuesday afternoon as he prepared the wiring for a display of a pumpkin that included the word “Boo” near the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion near the middle of Central. “Usually, we have 21 or 22, but we’re going to be missing some this year.
“Usually, we have a set of hands that look like they’re crawling on the ground, but they’re not here this time. They and some of our Christmas displays were stripped and taken to (a dealership in) Florida last winter, but because of (the COVID-19 pandemic), we couldn’t get them back.”
The Halloween display is mainly positioned in two places at Central. The first is across from the amphitheater, while the other is on a hill behind one of the ballfields about 100 yards from the front entrance. A display that was placed just inside the front entrance at Arcadia Circle is the only sponsored set; Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland is that sponsor.
“I’d love to see the Halloween show grow. The people that do our Christmas display (Christmas Done Bright in Springfield, Tennessee) have a whole line of Halloween stuff that are really neat,” Wilhelm said, adding that he is planning to utilize one of the Christmas displays as a teaser during the Halloween display.
“Yeah, I like to do that. I always try to pull one out that doesn’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ or anything, just to have a little fun. I haven’t quite decided which one of the displays I’m going to use yet, though.”
The Halloween displays will stay lit through Oct. 31 and should be a prominent part of the annual Trail of Treats Central will host on Oct. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.