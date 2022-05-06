MURRAY – The park budget subcommittee discussed the need to hire lifeguards as soon as possible Thursday during its first budget planning session since the City of Murray took control of the parks system last fall.
After some discussion, the committee voted to set a new hourly rate for lifeguards and to also allow lifeguards to receive bonuses after the season is over, provided that they work until the end of the summer. The bonuses are meant to subsidize the cost of certification, which Aquatics Director Mike Sykes said costs $165. Lifeguard certification is good for two years, and for those who have been lifeguards before and need to be re-certified, the cost is $85, he said.
City Administrator Jim Osborne said the pool needs to hire lifeguards very soon, but not many applications had come in yet. He said he thought this was largely due to the fact that the pool had not been open since 2019, so many people who had previously worked at the pool had moved on.
Osborne also said the certification fee is a hurdle some teenagers who would be likely applicants, which is why he and Mayor Bob Rogers had discussed the possibility of the city covering the certification cost and increasing the hourly pay. The committee ultimately decided that paying for the certification up front would not be a good idea because a lifeguard could get certified with the park and then take another job elsewhere. Instead, end-of-season bonuses will be available, and the specifics will be determined at a later date.
Sykes said Murray is not the only location having trouble finding lifeguards this year. He said that, in addition to area country clubs, the Paducah public pool is having difficulty and it is not even open seven days a week like Murray’s. He mentioned a few other western Kentucky communities that were looking as well. Sykes said he always tries to hire 20-22 lifeguards each summer so he can make sure to have enough every day. This helps him schedule for busy days, as well as being able to schedule around vacations and sports in which the lifeguards are involved.
“On a given day, I could have 11 out there if it is absolutely slammed,” Sykes said. “On the day we open until about the Fourth of July, I’ll have about 11 there (nearly) every day. On Sunday, I won’t have as many because we are only open for a few hours. … Obviously, I don’t need 11 at the very start of the day. They will come in as the day goes on. I gauge it toward what I think is coming in.”
Sykes said that to be safe, a lifeguard should be monitoring no more than 25 people at a time, so the number of lifeguards on duty at any particular time is dictated by the size of the crowd. He said lifeguards also typically sell concessions since guards are rotated every 15 minutes to make sure they are not sitting in one location for too long at a time.
Osborne said Rogers is reaching out to both local high schools so the administrations can make their students aware of the need for lifeguards. Committee member Monty McCuiston wondered if the pool might be even busier than usual since it has been unavailable for so long, and Sykes said that was what he is hoping. He said that once hires are made and he knows how many lifeguards he’ll have, he can then schedule children’s swimming lessons.
Because of the pandemic, Osborne said he consulted the 2018-19 park budget when putting together the draft budget to reconcile what had been budgeted that year and what was actually spent. Operating expenses for most park activities will have to be adjusted for inflation, but Sykes said the good news with the pool is that most of those costs come from chemicals instead of ongoing expenses. He said the chemicals have already been purchased for the whole summer because buying them early comes with a discount. Since the pool is currently being renovated in order to re-open, he said there also shouldn’t be unexpected repair costs for things like pipes and pumps.
