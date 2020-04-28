BENTON — One of the most high-profile criminal cases to generate in several years in western Kentucky took a turn Tuesday when a guilty plea was entered by the person believed to have killed two students and wounded several others in a 2018 school shooting.
Gabriel Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, eight counts of assault in the first degree and six counts of second-degree assault Tuesday afternoon in Marshall Circuit Court for his alleged role in the Jan. 23, 2018, shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville This comes about a month before his trial was to have begun in Hopkinsville.
Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said Parker’s plea agreement calls for life sentences for the murder charges, 20 years each for the first-degree assault charges and 10 years each for the second-degree assault charges. Parker will be eligible for parole in 20 years, which actually is cut to 18 when time already served in jail is included.
Foust said the plea deal became a possibility after the COVID-19 pandemic entered western Kentucky in March. Because of the coronavirus, the commonwealth’s court system has been handcuffed with numerous cases being continued well into the summer, sometimes all the way to the fall. He said it was obvious that the June 1 starting date for Parker’s trial was not going to happen.
He said it also was becoming obvious that the starting date for the trial was possibly not going to be doable until perhaps a year from now. That would be too long for the victims’ families to wait, he said. The families of the students who died, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, both 15, were consulted about the situation and gave their blessing on the plea deal, he said.
The plea deal was submitted to Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson Tuesday. He will now decide if the deal is acceptable. If that is the case, he will formally sentence Parker on June 12 in Marshall Circuit Court.
Tuesday’s proceeding was conducted via videoconference as all Kentucky court facilities remain closed to the public through May 31. It is not known if those restrictions will allow for an audience on June 12, as it is expected that strict social distancing requirements will continue and the closure rule of the Kentucky Supreme Court could be extended past May 31.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.