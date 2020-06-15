BENTON — The case of a teenager who killed two students and wounded 14 others in a January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville came to a dramatic end Friday afternoon.
With numerous victims and their families giving emotional statements as to how Gabriel Parker turned their lives upside down, Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson imposed the life-in-prison sentence to which Parker entered a guilty plea in April. Parker, who was 15 on Jan. 23, 2018, received two life sentences for the deaths of students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, and first or second-degree assault charges for the other 14 students who were injured.
While Friday gave victims the chance to perhaps vent in open court, it also presented a chance to perhaps gain some answers as to why Parker chose to commit this crime. Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said, based on transcripts from Parker’s interrogation with law enforcement officers that day, Parker looked at this as an “experiment” of how to spend time in prison.
Foust said Parker was asked if he had thought of different ways to get into prison.
“He said, ‘No. I just figured this would be the fastest,’’ Foust testified. “And again asked why, his response was, ‘I don’t really know. I just kind of felt like it, I guess.’”
Several of the victims’ statements referred to Parker as “evil,” an observation with which his lead attorney, Tom Griffiths, tried to counter.
“I disagree. It may be hard for people to hear me say that, but I disagree,” Griffiths told the court.
