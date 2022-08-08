Arboretum gate

It is against city ordinance to park in front of this service entrance at the Arboretum at Murray State University, but people are allowed to park on both sides of the street, according to Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten.

MURRAY – The likelihood of constructing paved parking spaces on the Sycamore Street side of the Arboretum at Murray State University appears relatively low right now, but the City of Murray’s street manager says the public is free to park on either side of the street. 

Friends of the Arboretum Chair Paul Rister said the service gate on the south side of the arboretum facing Sycamore Street was put there years ago when the pond was built so that equipment could be brought in and out. There is no paved driveway, but there is a small gravel patch in front of the gate, and some visitors over the last few years have parked on the gravel or the nearby grass to enter the arboretum from that side. He said there have sometimes been three or four vehicles parked in the grass, but it was brought to the arboretum’s attention that the City of Murray prohibits that practice. Because of that, there is now a sign warning people not to park there.