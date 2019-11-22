MURRAY — Monday morning, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm was greeted with a most disturbing sight.
One of the displays for the annual Murray Bank Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show that brings thousands of visitors to Central and Chestnut parks was gone. The police car display representing Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 of Murray had been taken, leaving an empty spot near the front entrance of Central.
Fast forward to Thursday morning, and it was the polar opposite. Officers with the Murray Police Department had the display in their possession and Wilhelm and Parks Director Ryan Yates were soon posing with veteran officer Michael Robinson for a photo that soon was published on social media sites, telling the good news and giving Wilhelm a pleasant, but totally unexpected surprise.
He did not think the display would be seen again.
“No, I didn’t. I was hopeful that it would be found out in the county and that hopefully people would be looking around for it and return it,” Wilhelm said, noting that, in a way, that is exactly what happened.
People were looking for it. A story that ran in Tuesday’s Ledger & Times, along with Facebook posts on both the MPD and Calloway County Fire-Rescue pages, received many responses. People were looking for it in the city. They were seeking it in the county and ultimately, when the alleged suspects in the case surfaced early Thursday and sought MPD to return the pilfered display, Wilhelm said he was told that the pressure being exhibited by the public proved key to the ultimate return.
“Everybody and his brother was looking for this thing, so, from what I was told by (MPD) this morning, (the suspects) said there was too much heat in Murray. (The Ledger & Times) article is what did it. It’s what brought it back home,” Wilhelm said of the suspects. MPD said Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and the suspects would remain unidentified for now.
“It was apparently some Murray State students and, from what I gather, they took it as a prank on Sunday night,” he said. “Then they quickly came to realize that they couldn’t do anything with it on the campus.”
Wilhelm and Yates said that is when they were told the thieves decided to head south, to Huntingdon, Tennessee, more than an hour from Murray.
“I’m guessing that’s where they’re from? But from what I gathered, one of the kids’ parents noticed it down there and told them they better get it back home,” Wilhelm said. “Then the story came out in the paper Tuesday and all of the social media posts started.”
“It wasn’t in Calloway County after all,” Yates said, smiling, Thursday. “And they knew not to have it in Calloway with the way this community feels about this program.”
“I think Steve said it best (in Tuesday’s Ledger article) … we just wanted it back and we are thrilled to have it back. Any time you have something stolen from you, you want it back, especially something like this that not only means so much to the park, but to the community as well.”
Wilhelm’s first task after City of Murray Code Enforcement Officer Tim Fortner and Robinson arrived at the Parks and Recreation office to make their delivery was to take it to the place he has dubbed “Santa’s Workshop,” a portion inside the Parks and Recreation maintenance building where the displays are prepared for service. A quick check showed everything was good to go.
Minutes later, the display was taking a place near Bailey Pavilion in Central, and as he used zip ties to fasten the display to metal stakes for stability, Wilhelm reflected on something he learned during the past few days.
“To be perfectly honest with you, I’m honored to be the custodian of this thing,” he said. “But I have to admit, I didn’t realize what this show meant to everybody until the last two days. Really, to me, it’s just a Christmas show. Don’t me wrong with that; it’s my baby and I love it, but in the grand scheme of things, it is still just a Christmas lights show. I really didn’t realize what it meant to everyone else in the town.
“When they said there was too much heat in Murray, they’re right. I’ve been stopped probably about 25 times by people coming out here, pulling off to the side of the road and wanting to talk about the display being gone since Tuesday. This display belongs to Calloway County and the city of Murray; they really took it heart that somebody would do that to them. To a lot of these people, this was almost personal. It is like somebody broke into their house and stole something out of their house.
“The people here take this show to heart.”
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said, “We’re glad it’s back.” Wilhelm said the smiles of Robinson and Fortner also told a lot.
“They’re as proud to get this back as anybody else. They were smiling ear to ear when they dropped this off,” he said.
A display from Hutson Ag was moved to the spot where the FOP display had been positioned before it was taken Sunday. Even with the loss of the FOP car, work had continued at a fast pace to prepare the show for its debut on Nov. 30.
The show allows visitors to make monetary donations that go to fund activities for Parks and Recreation, as well as canned/nonperishable food donations for Murray-Calloway Need Line and Soup for the Soul.
