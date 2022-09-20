PADUCAH – Almost 25 years have elapsed since 14-year-old Michael Carneal entered the lobby of Heath High School with five stolen guns, put in earplugs and opened fire on a group of students praying before school. He killed three students in the attack – Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger – and seriously injured five others.  

Carneal pled guilty but mentally ill to murder, attempted murder and burglary. Since that time, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He filed two appeals – one in state court, the other in federal – to withdraw his initial guilty plea and change it to not guilty by reason of insanity. Both appeals were denied due to being untimely filed. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, which is the maximum penalty allowed in Kentucky. Thus far, Carneal has served 24 years and nine months of his sentence.

