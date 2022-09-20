PADUCAH – Almost 25 years have elapsed since 14-year-old Michael Carneal entered the lobby of Heath High School with five stolen guns, put in earplugs and opened fire on a group of students praying before school. He killed three students in the attack – Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger – and seriously injured five others.
Carneal pled guilty but mentally ill to murder, attempted murder and burglary. Since that time, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He filed two appeals – one in state court, the other in federal – to withdraw his initial guilty plea and change it to not guilty by reason of insanity. Both appeals were denied due to being untimely filed. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, which is the maximum penalty allowed in Kentucky. Thus far, Carneal has served 24 years and nine months of his sentence.
Parole board members Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock conducted the first of two hearings to determine whether Carneal will be granted parole on Monday. At that hearing, Jones and Brock listened to the testimony of two victims, Hollan Holm and Missy Jenkins Smith, the family of Nicole Hadley and Dan Boaz, who was county attorney at the time of the shooting and is currently the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Carneal’s offender hearing begins at 8 a.m. today. Jones acknowledged from the outset that it can be difficult for victims and their loved ones to testify, but their input is a “vital part of the parole hearing process.”
Hadley’s family – her parents, Chuck and Gwen Hadley, and siblings, Christina Hadley Ellegoode and Andrew Hadley, who were 15 and 12, respectively, when they lost their sister – spoke first. They drew a picture of a vibrant young woman, who was kind, caring and funny and had a “special connection” to people with disabilities. She dreamed of being a physical therapist, working with the WNBA and running a camp for children with special needs. Noting Nicole was at the top of her class, Ellegoode has no doubt her sister would have been successful, living her dream of helping others. While she was not able to follow those dreams, her family has taken solace knowing that she was still able to help others through organ donation.
“My family has been blessed to share Nicole’s donation story around the U.S. and the world, which has led to many people signing up to donate their organs as well,” Ellegoode said.
She said she understood the board’s decision will not be easy to make and that there are many factors to consider, not just the impact of Carneal’s actions on his victims and their loved ones, but also his experiences over the last 24 years and nine months.
“Nicole was given a life sentence,” Ellegoode said. “Michael pled to a life sentence, which I believe he should serve out. I believe that he should have to spend the rest of his life incarcerated. Nicole does not get a second chance; why should he?”
“I’ve made the choice not to be angry and to find joy in life, but I still really miss my daughter; and I don’t like that I don’t get to see her,” Gwen said. “If the shooter is released, what happens when he doesn’t take meds? Who’s he going to hurt or kill next? The community and the families don’t deserve to be sentenced to living in fear. The shooter needs to stay where he is.”
Missy Jenkins Smith has been confined to wheelchair since that fateful December day. She spoke of the difficulties she endures as she lives out her “life sentence.” She expressed concern that, at 39 years old, Carneal has always been taken care of by others his entire life and questioned whether he could take care of himself. She asked what happens if his family cannot take care of him or supervise him adequately.
“There are too many ‘what ifs’ to assume that he could be responsible enough to take care of himself and to not let his mental illness cause him to not harm anyone again. Continuing his life in prison is the only way his victims can feel comfortable and safe without being haunted by the ‘what ifs.’”
The overwhelming message from those who testified Monday was that Carneal be required to serve out his life sentence. Of the seven who spoke to the board, only one suggested that justice would be better served by granting him parole.
“On that day, I was a 14-year-old child,” Hollan Holm, who was also among the five students injured, said. “I laid on the floor in the lobby of Heath High School, bleeding from the side of my head and believed I was going to die. I said a prayer and readied myself to die. The bullet that struck my head left a wound down my scalp that required a dozen staples to put back together. Physically, I was lucky. I’ve often thought about what might have been if that bullet that struck me had just been a little bit closer. While I still carry the scar in my hairline, the mental and emotional scars that I carry are much more profound.”
Almost 25 years later, Holm said he still has difficulty being in crowds; he scans for signs of danger and exit routes when in public; he cannot sit with his back facing a door; and the sound of small fireworks or popping balloons can send him into a panic.
“As an adult, I finally sought out therapy to address the post-traumatic stress disorder I developed as a result of the shooting,” he continued. “The treatment helped with the more acute stress responses, but every time there is another school shooting, I relive Dec. 1 again. I have an intense response to news of other school shootings, and the days between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 are difficult for me every year.
“What Michael did on Dec. 1 wasn’t limited to killing three people and wounding five others. What he did scarred an entire community. It’s not an exaggeration to say that his actions victimized many of the children and adults living in Heath, West Paducah, McCracken County and the entire region, at that time. It was serious and awful and the consequences continue today.
“I’m turning 40 years old this December, but on Dec. 1, 1997, I was still a child. Everyone in the lobby of Heath High School that day, including Michael Carneal, was a child. It’s taken me 25 years to fully appreciate how little I knew on that day, how much of life I had not lived and how far from an adult I was in my thinking and my capacity. I am different person today than I was on that day. I have gone on from that day to start a family and to have a career, something that I couldn’t fathom as I lay on the floor, bleeding in that lobby.
“Michael Carneal has spent almost two-thirds of his life incarcerated for his actions as a child. He’s now an adult in prison, serving time for the actions of a child. I have to think that after 25 years he is a different person than he was that day, as we are all different people today than we were 25 years ago. My oldest child turned 10 this year, and I can’t imagine holding her to the standard of an adult. When I think of Michael and what he did on Dec. 1, 1997, I can’t weigh the sum total of his life by the worst actions of his life on the worst day of my life.
“When I think of Michael Carneal, I think of the child I rode the bus with every day. I think of the child I shared a lunch table with in third grade. I think of what he could’ve become if, on that day, he had it somewhere in him to make a different choice or take a different path. I also think of the three girls who didn’t have a choice that day, and I grieve for them. Whatever the outcome of the hearing tomorrow, it won’t bring back the lives of Kayce, Jessica and Nicole, nothing can. The loss of the opportunity for them to grow and become different people, to build families and to share their own unique talents and gifts with the world is cruel; but no amount of punishment can undo that loss.
“If the board were to grant parole for Michael Carneal, I understand it wouldn’t be a walk-out-of-the-doors-with-no-strings-attached. It will be incredibly difficult for someone who has been incarcerated for most of his life. If granted parole, there are numerous conditions he would have to meet to remain out of prison and any mistake or deviation could see him return, as he will spend the rest of his life on supervised parole. But if the mental health experts think he can be successful on the outside, he should get that chance.
“This is a difficult position for me to take. It’s far easier in our society to act out of anger and retribution than empathy, and Michael Carneal has done much to cause this justifiable anger. I feel that anger, too, but when I feel that anger, I think about the 14-year-old boy who acted that day, and I think of my own children, and I think the man that boy became should get the chance to try to do and be better.”
There are three possible outcomes. Jones and Brock have the option of granting the 39-year-old parole or deferring him for up to 60 months; however, if they do not reach the same conclusion, the case will be brought before the full 10-person parole board, which will meet Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 a.m. Should that happen, the full board has the authority to defer for up to 120 months or require that he serve out his sentence.
“To the family and victims of Mr. Carneal, we cannot imagine the pain that you all have endured since this crime occurred,” Jones said. “The board values the information that you have shared with us today, and we ask only that you trust the board to make the right decision.”
