PADUCAH – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has an ongoing work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road west of Murray in Calloway County for construction of a school turn lane, according to a release from KYTC.
This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow the construction of a turn lane for Southwest Elementary School. This is immediately east of the KY 783/Crossland Road intersection in the Wiswell community.
Today, a contractor is expected to be at this site to pave part of the turn lane. Some additional work will be required in coming weeks before the contractor can return for a final round of paving in the project area.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
This work zone is expected to remain active for about two more weeks.
