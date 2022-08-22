PADUCAH  – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has an ongoing work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road west of Murray in Calloway County for construction of a school turn lane, according to a release from KYTC.

This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow the construction of a turn lane for Southwest Elementary School.  This is immediately east of the KY 783/Crossland Road intersection in the Wiswell community.