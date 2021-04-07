Paschall: Get COVID-19 shots before variant strains arrive locallyBy JOHN WRIGHT jwright@murrayledger.com MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Interim Director of Public Health Kim Paschall said Tuesday that it is very important for everyone eligible to seek and receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. New and what medical officials are calling more contagious, as well as perhaps more deadly, variants of the coronavirus are causing concerns that a fourth surge is about to occur throughout the United States. This comes after several European nations have had to return to imposing restrictions after a rapid rise in cases. It also was reported that the new variants are now present in all 50 states. However, unlike what was happening from mid-fall into early winter locally, the vaccine is providing a weapon in the fight and Paschall said this gives her a feeling of reassurance, even though she said she feels confident that the new variants will arrive in Calloway County at some point. “So that’s more reason for people to go and get that vaccine now before that gets here,” Paschall said, estimating that about 12,000 doses of the vaccine, be it the two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna, or the single-dose version from Johnson & Johnson, have been given through the health department. “You have to remember, that’s just for the number of shots we’ve given and I’d say the highest numbers of those have gone to Calloway County residents. Plus, we’ve had some residents going to other places too to get their shots, so I think we’ve had quite a few people receive it so far. “But if you haven’t gotten it yet, we really need you to get it.” That is because it could be a race against time. A look at the case incidence map that Kentucky Department of Public Health uses to track the daily progress of the virus seems to show this. Where most of the counties in far-western Kentucky were in the yellow color last week, representing counties with 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 population, the color orange has started reappearing with more frequency. That indicates counties with between 10 to 24 cases per 100,000. Marshall and Trigg counties, which border Calloway, were among those on Monday. That is still a major improvement from how things looked as recently as mid-January, when, pretty much, all of western Kentucky was shaded in red, which is the color that declares counties as “critical” with 25 or more cases. Calloway’s highest number so far has been in the mid-60s. However, after some days where no counties were in red, signs of trouble are appearing from the far east. Several counties in southeastern Kentucky were red Monday, a sign perhaps that the variants have entered Kentucky at an increasing rate. “We’ve even seen a tiny increase in the number of cases here,” Paschall said of how Calloway had two cases on Monday. This is after some days have ended with no cases being reported, something Paschall is worried may be giving people a false sense of security. ‘I do think a lot of people have thought the pandemic is over and I’m afraid that’s just not the case yet.” Patients ages 16 and older became eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot Monday, becoming the latest category to have this opportunity opened to them. It started with medical workers, first responders and patients 70 and older in December with school teachers, patients 60 and older, essential workers and patients 50 and older in the months that have followed. However, Paschall knows that not everyone in those categories, for whatever reason, has been vaccinated. Those are the ones to whom she was addressing her literal call to arms on Tuesday. “These variants are more contagious than what we have seen before, plus we’re hearing that the symptoms are worse too. So, if nothing else, by getting the shot now, even if you do get the virus, the effects are not going to be nearly as bad,” she said. “That means you’re probably going to be able to stay out of the hospital and you won’t die. “It is great that we have the vaccine available right now. We don’t need our healthcare system to get stretched like it was a few months ago (when Murray-Calloway County Hospital was treating more than 25 COVID-19 patients) and, by enough people getting the vaccine, we can keep that from happening.” As of Tuesday, about 31 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and more than 550,000 have died. Worldwide, the virus has resulted in more than 132 million people testing positive and about 3 million deaths. Officials say that, so far, the vaccines developed and that are being administered are effective against the variants. n