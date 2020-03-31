MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department’s director of nursing said Monday that the county’s third person to contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is currently isolated, while the county’s first case has recovered.
The health department announced on Sunday that it had been notified of the county’s third COVID-19 case. The first two were announced on March 20 and March 25.
“The third case is currently quarantined,” said Director of Nursing Kim Paschall. “Our first case has actually come out quarantine, but some of the contacts (that person encountered before the diagnosis) are still isolated for a couple more days. The other cases are isolated at home and they’re stable and we have reached all of their contacts, who are also isolated. So anyone who would have been at risk, we would have contacted them immediately.”
Paschall said medical privacy laws prohibited her from releasing any other information about the patients. For roughly the first 50 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the age and sex of each individual who tested positive, but that detailed reporting ceased after more and more cases were confirmed each day. The largest one-day increase was Saturday, with 92 new cases, and the number as of Monday was 480 cases. Eleven Kentuckians have died from the virus.
“At this point, unless we get further guidance from the state, I can’t (release more information),” Paschall said.
The health department put out a press release Monday strongly urging everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Social distancing is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of exposure to this virus,” the release said. “The Kentucky Department for Public Health defines social distancing as staying 6 feet away from other individuals and not congregating or gathering under any circumstance. By social distancing, we reduce the risk of exposure to our most vulnerable people who are those are over 60 and those with chronic diseases, undergoing cancer treatment, or have a suppressed immune system.”
“We need every person in our community to stay home if possible, do not attend any gatherings of any kind, limit your time running errands, and stay 6 feet away from other people,” Paschall said. “It is extremely important that we practice social distancing in every circumstance. Assume everyone that you meet has the virus. In addition, if you are a business that has been allowed to stay open, it is necessary for you to reduce the number of customers who are in your establishment at one time. Furthermore, it is the responsibility of the business to ensure the safety of their workers by implementing social distancing procedures throughout the work day. Finally, we are asking every person in our community to take this virus seriously and to take responsibility for your own care and not enter a business if there are a lot of people in the parking lot.”
Paschall continued, “To all the businesses, schools, churches, community agencies, and groups that have complied with the executive orders, we thank you and we appreciate you placing the health of our community as a priority. To all the healthcare facilities and our hospital, thank you for your service and dedication. Within the next few weeks, it is a crucial time in the battle against this virus. At this point in time, we need to make every effort to reduce the risk of exposure, because this virus does not discriminate. The health of our community is dependent upon compliance and cooperation from every person.”
To stay informed, the department recommended listening to Beshear’s daily conferences at 4 p.m. Central time on his Facebook page, YouTube channel or on television on KET. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information can also be accessed at the department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.