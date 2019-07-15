MURRAY —Kim Reeder said he was only playing it safe Sunday morning when he made the decision to cancel the weekly worship service at Grace Baptist Church after firefighters were called to the facility.
The original call was for a possible gas leak after a strange smell was detected in the rear portion of the church on South Ninth Street. So with about 50 to 60 worshipers obviously distressed at the uncertainty of the situation, along with the sight of several Murray Fire Department and City of Murray public works units on the scene, the Grace Baptist pastor decided it was best to go ahead and send everyone home.
The source of the commotion was found, a harmless issue with a sewer drain. However, just to be sure, Reeder decided to have a natural gas inspector check the church’s system.
“He found a gas leak we did not know existed, and that we may have never found before it was too late,” Reeder said of how that discovery in the church’s HVAC system was unrelated to the original call. “He was able to shut off the gas supply to that particular unit so that we could get it fixed, but the whole thing could have ended up differently and we would have never known it.
“Because of what started as, really, just a harmless nuisance, we ended up catching a very potentially dangerous situation. We really feel that what happened today was an act of God taking care of the church.”
Murray firefighters were summoned to the church a little before 11 a.m. after receiving the report of a possible gas leak.
“Yeah, we were getting ready and people were coming in (to the sanctuary) and that’s when someone said they smelled what seemed like gas coming from outside the building, so we called the utility company and they referred us to the fire department,” Reeder said. “And boy, they got here quick!”
Within only a few minutes, Battalion Chief Johnny Yarbrough said MFD had a standard structure-fire response on scene, two engine companies, a ladder truck and battalion chief unit, all manned by a total of nine personnel. MFD units blocked traffic on South Ninth Street for about 30 minutes.
Yarbrough said nothing out of the ordinary was discovered initially, only what appeared to be vapors of a cleaning agent in the bathroom sewer drain. It was a few minutes later that a Murray Natural Gas inspector detected the HVAC leak.
“It’s better to go ahead and be safe than sorry in a situation like that,” Reeder said as he Yarbrough and others intercepted church members to tell them that the morning’s worship had been canceled.
He said that the Sunday evening service was able to proceed as scheduled with the gas to the ailing system deactivated.
