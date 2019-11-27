GRAND RIVERS – Patti’s 1800’s Settlement will be reopening its doors today for the first time since the restaurant was closed due to a fire in February 2018.
The February fire didn’t make the building a total loss, with the fire contained to the kitchen and office. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in August 2018, and work to complete the restaurant has been completed, so the doors are now open.
Ann Martin, marketing director for Patti’s, said Tuesday that the staff members are busy getting prepared for the reopening. Martin said that as the staff continues to get back up to speed, they are asking for patience from patrons during the reopening process.
“At the moment, it feels exhausting,” Martin said. “We have had lots of long, long days here in the last week trying to tidy up everything at the end of construction. Now since the reservations have started, that is starting to take a toll on all of us trying to get these reservations set up.”
Currently, there is only a tentative schedule of dates the restaurant will be open, and currently, large groups cannot be taken due to limited seating. Patti’s will be open today from 5-9 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday, the doors will be open at 11 a.m. Patti’s will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26. Martin said that reservations are only being taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..
“Patience with us as we are transitioning would be appreciated a great deal,” Martin reiterated. “We don’t have the entire restaurant open yet; we have only about half of it open due to trying to get the staff accumulated and still doing some training. We are getting the kitchen ready and making sure it is going OK before we unleash the full dining area.
“We are excited and we know everyone else is excited and we are just ready to be open and start seeing everybody.”
