MURRAY – A forecasted “Red Wave” in November was the subject of many speeches at Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday night. Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. James Comer headlined the event and told attendees of their respective plans in Washington should they win in November.

Lincoln Day Dinners are a long-standing Republican tradition, according to Greg Delancey, chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky 1st Congressional District Committee. Saturday’s dinner brought a crowd of approximately 190 people.