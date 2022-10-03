MURRAY – A forecasted “Red Wave” in November was the subject of many speeches at Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday night. Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. James Comer headlined the event and told attendees of their respective plans in Washington should they win in November.
Lincoln Day Dinners are a long-standing Republican tradition, according to Greg Delancey, chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky 1st Congressional District Committee. Saturday’s dinner brought a crowd of approximately 190 people.
“It’s been one of those things about the history of the party where there would be annual events, particularly what they called ‘Lincoln Day Dinners,’ (to honor) Abraham Lincoln as the father, in a sense, of the Republican Party,” Delancey explained. “That’s kind of created the stimulus for many counties to do something like that. Not all counties do it, but many will have some kind of a Lincoln Dinner. Of course, with Ronald Reagan, they added a Reagan Dinner, then Lincoln Regan Dinners. It’s kind of been the basis of what a local party would do.”
The event gives elected officials, both on the state and federal level, the opportunity to talk to constituents. It is also a traditional campaign stop. Delancey said that, typically, if a U.S. Congressman or a U.S. Senator is running for office that year, they attend and speak at the dinner.
“Sometimes you don’t get the same participation from the leaders in off-years,” he noted. “Typically, our congressman has been there every year. Occasionally, Sen. McConnell or Sen. Paul will be there.”
This year, Paul is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate against Democrat Charles Booker. He spent a considerable amount of his time at the podium discussing Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.
“The thing I’ve probably worked the hardest on in two years is holding public health and Fauci accountable,” Paul said. “One million people died in our country, and you can argue whether the number’s accurate or not, but we all know people who died. It was a deadly virus and, yet, not one hearing. They’re not interested in the subject. … So, I promise you this, if I get the gavel, and I get the ability to subpoena him, we’re subpoenaing every last bit (of information).“
Paul said that he would like to see the House and Senate work together and for all of the committees who have oversight over these issues to work together to conduct the proposed investigation.
Comer is running against Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks in his bid for his fourth term in office. He said that the first vote he intends to cast after winning his bid for reelection will be to “fire Nancy Pelosi” from her position as Speaker of the House. His second vote will be to repeal the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service workers.
“I want to mention, in my limited time, the other investigation that I will be a major part of, and that is, what the media calls, the Hunter Biden investigation; but it’s really the Biden family influence investigation,” Comer said
Other speakers at the event included six Republican candidates for next year’s race for Governor – Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, State Rep. Savannah Maddox, former U.N. Ambassador and Kentucky resident Kelly Craft and David Cooper. Some candidates took the opportunity to bash their future opponent, Gov. Andy Beshear, while a few used the occasion to introduce themselves to District 1 voters.
Candidates for constitutional offices also spoke. Ball momentarily set aside her role as emcee to speak about her run for State Auditor. Russell Coleman advocated for his bid for Attorney General and Andrew Cooperrider of his bid for State Treasurer. In addition, two candidates in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, State Rep. Richard Heath and former House member Jonathan Shell.
