MURRAY  U.S. Sen. Rand Paul ended a two-day trip through western Kentucky with a visit to Murray’s TPG Plastics Wednesday afternoon.

Paul spent Tuesday visiting Morgantown, Madisonville, Princeton and Benton. Before finishing Wednesday in Murray, he stopped by Kevil, Bardwell, Clinton and Mayfield. After arriving at the Murray-West Industrial Park, TPG leaders and board members with the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation greeted him and took him for a tour of the plant.