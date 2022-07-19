BENTON – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said asphalt overlay paving along U.S. 641/Benton-Draffenville Road in Marshall County started Monday.
This project runs along U.S. 641 from the KY 348 intersection at mile point 8.815, extending northward to the U.S. 68 intersection at mile point 12.862, a distance of about four miles.
The contractor plans to install construction signage and remove pavement markers on the section of U.S. 641 between KY 348 and the Clarks River Bridge this afternoon. Milling and asphalt paving is expected to start on Tuesday. Work on this section is expected to take about three days to complete.
The contractor will then move to the section of U.S. 641 North of the Clarks River Bridge. Milling and paving on this section is expected to take about five days to complete, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Motorists traveling between Benton and Draffenville during daylight hours should consider a self-detour via I-69 to avoid delays.
Jim Smith Contracting Company, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $615,765 highway improvement project. The target completion date for all work on this section of U.S. 641 is July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.