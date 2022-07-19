BENTON – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said asphalt overlay paving along U.S. 641/Benton-Draffenville Road in Marshall County started Monday.

This project runs along U.S. 641 from the KY 348 intersection at mile point 8.815, extending northward to the U.S. 68 intersection at mile point 12.862, a distance of about four miles.