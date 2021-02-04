LOUISVILLE — In discussing his Kentucky Peerless Distillery’s entrance into the world of making bourbon whiskey a few years ago, Murray State University alum Corky Taylor said it came down to one thing.
Bourbon is the thing for which Kentucky is known. Well, as of the waning days of the year 2020, Peerless Distillery in Louisville is now recognized as the best bourbon in the commonwealth.
That was the determination of American Whiskey Magazine in December. Peerless, who Taylor brought back to life after 100 years on the sidelines, was ranked No. 1 out of 200 producers throughout the Bluegrass State.
“Our bourbon has been out for only three years, and we’ve been getting high reviews and good rankings from many magazines. The main thing is that American Whiskey is who gave this to us, so this is a big deal,” Taylor said on Wednesday, going back to the day he learned that Peerless’ 3-year-old product had ascended to the top in its home state.
“We were kind of shocked. We didn’t know this was coming, but they just called us one day and said, ‘I don’t know if you realize it, but it just came out an hour ago that you won No. 1 Bourbon in the State of Kentucky.’ I said, ‘Really? Out of 8, 10, 12-year-old products? Wow! That’s an honor.’
“You can’t even dream that up. You’ve got distilleries that have been in business 100 or 150 years that have been making good product, the highest-end product, sent all over the world and we come up with the best-flavored, best-tasting product there is? I couldn’t dream that up 50 years from now.”
Peerless originated in the western Kentucky city of Henderson, across the Ohio River from Evansville, Indiana, under the leadership of Taylor’s great-grandfather, Henry Kraver. It was in 1917 that the arrival of prohibition caused Kraver to cease production and Peerless remained out of the whiskey business for the next almost 100 years.
In 2016, Taylor restarted the Peerless engine inside a large building along North 10th Street on the west edge of downtown Louisville and its first first product to create was rye whiskey. By 2017, the rye was winning big awards, including the prestigious No.1 in the World honor that is given by London-based Whisky Magazine, which is the parent publication for American Whiskey Magazine, based in New York City.
The rye repeated that honor in 2018. In 2019, the same year Peerless unveiled its first barrels of bourbon, the distillery was named top craft distillery in the world by Whisky Magazine. That marked the first time an American establishment had won that honor.
So, it probably should not come as a surprise that, along with the bourbon honor of 2020, Peerless’ rye whiskey also emerged with a gold medal for rye whiskeys 12 years and under.
Taylor, who has led Peerless’ comeback with son and co-owner Carson, as well as master distiller Caleb Kilburn, said all of the success can be attributed to a team effort. And he said he does his best to let every employee know he appreciates their efforts.
“I talk to everybody in this distillery every day I come though the back door. That is something my father (Roy Jr., a military veteran who Gen. George Patton nicknamed “Ace” in World War II) taught me, that you have go see everybody and make sure everybody is doing well,” Corky said. “Everybody in this building has worked hard to make the best product and get it packaged right and done right.
“When we won No. 1 Bourbon, I made sure to let them know, ‘Look, this wasn’t just because of me or Caleb. Everybody had something to do wth this and had to make it right, they had to label it right and had to put the labels on the bottles right. Everything had to be exactly right, so everybody in this building had something to do with having the No. 1 Bourbon in the State of Kentucky.’”
The same is true of the rye whiskey, which he said, in some circles, is actually regarded higher than bourbon, which is more recognized, as well as produced in more places.
“Some of the big distilleries are starting to make rye now,” he said. “I’m 71, soon to be 72, and the guys that I would run around with back in the day, well they would drink bourbon. But now? My five best buddies all prefer to drink rye whiskey and that’s because they like it better than bourbon. It’s got a little bit more spice to it and actually has a little more flavor. As a matter of fact, we just sent three, four, maybe five barrels to London the other day.”
However, while he is a firm believer in being a supportive boss, he also said that the No. 1 philosophy of Peerless, and the reason it has achieved what it has, is those employees he praises are always wanting to improve.
“We don’t really get cocky about it,” he said. “We’re more of the philosophy of just keep our head down and keep on trucking and making good stuff every day.”
