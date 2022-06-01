MURRAY – The seventh annual Penguin Project, a program designed to give kids with special needs a chance to have the starring roles in theatrical productions, will present Disney’s “High School Musical” starting Friday.
The original program was established in 2004 by Dr. Andrew Morgan, a developmental pediatrician and the former Head of the Division of Child Development at the University of Illinois in Peoria. In 2014, Morgan visited Murray to help Playhouse in the Park launch its own Penguin Project chapter, and the program made its Playhouse debut with a production of “Annie.”
In each show, children and a few young adults with developmental or physical disabilities play the starring roles in a modified version of a famous Broadway musical. These stars are called the “artists,” and they are each paired with a peer mentor around their age without disabilities. The mentors work alongside the artists throughout the four-month rehearsal process before the show premieres.
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said the pandemic prevented the theater from doing the Penguin Project in 2020 and 2021, so she and the artists and their families are incredibly grateful the program is back this year.
“It’s at a different time of year than it normally is for us,” Cope said. “We normally do it later in the fall, but these kids were so anxious to get started and we were anxious to see them and get them back in the theater. So we bumped it up earlier in the year. It’s a four-month process, so we started with them in February.”
Playhouse Board of Directors President Holly Bloodworth has directed the Penguin Project since its first year in Murray, and she is excited to be back for its seventh year.
“I think it’s an important show because it really opens everyone’s eyes to the capabilities of all people,” Bloodworth said. “It really helps to bridge gaps that we have in our society (and gives the artists) something meaningful to help them with some of the skills that are really important in life, like meeting people, making friends, eye contact, speaking, communication skills – all of those kinds of things that translate into real-world experiences besides theater.”
Bloodworth said the program also helps the mentors develop a new appreciation for all different kinds of people. She noted how during a recent meeting with the mentors, some wondered why they didn’t get more chances to interact with their scene partners at school.
“I think the things that they celebrate about people have widened, and I think a lot of our mentors now feel a sense of responsibility to make the world more equitable,” Bloodworth said. “I think they’re going to be advocates for people with disabilities in their school and then, hopefully, out in the world.”
Bloodworth said the shows always turn out great, and audiences have often been surprised by just how much they have been entertained. While the experience of watching their children with special needs getting to perform on stage is incredibly moving for the parents, she said there is no qualifier needed for general audiences to describe how good the performances have been.
“It really does give them an appreciation for what people with disabilities can do,” Bloodworth said. “My goal has always been that you don’t come to a show and say, ‘Oh, isn’t that sweet?’ It’s more like, ‘Wow, look at this! This is a great show.”
Annabel Wincher, 17, graduated from Murray High School earlier this month, and she is currently serving as a mentor in the Penguin Project. Wincher said she was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate, though after six surgeries, it isn’t very visible anymore. Several years ago, she was an artist in the Penguin Project, and she enjoyed the experience so much that she wanted to come back to mentor other kids. Because she previously had commitments playing soccer, she wasn’t able to be a mentor until this year.
Wincher said the Penguin Project helped to inspire her choice of career. After having assisted MHS special education teacher Crystal Riley during her junior and senior years, Wincher said she is majoring in special education when she starts classes at Murray State University this fall.
“The (Penguin Project) community is amazing and everyone is friends with each other,” Wincher said. “I have an amazing artist, Morgan Elliott, who has Down syndrome, and I just love Penguin Project because it’s such a fun way to see different kids with different abilities and just be there for the artists and support them.”
“High School Musical” is based on the 2006 Disney Channel movie of the same name and tells the story of a group of teens from different social groups who all get involved in putting on a show. Bloodworth said it is the perfect choice for the Penguin Project because of how well the story’s themes match the program’s objectives.
“It’s upbeat and I think it really draws attention to what our message is, in that cliques are not good, we need to accept everyone, you can be more than one thing and we need to to be accepting of everyone in their different (interests) and abilities,” Bloodworth said. “That’s what this show celebrates, and the main song is ‘We’re All In This Together.’ I feel like that’s the message of the Penguin Project. We’re all in this together – in the show, but also in the world.”
The show will play June 3-12, and show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
