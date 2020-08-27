MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner decided to turn Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees into a mathematics lesson.
The emphasis was a combination of addition and multiplication, both related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it can affect the patient numbers of a medical facility. Specifically, he referred to how MCCH’s July and August patient census numbers have been at levels normally seen in winter months.
“This is my personal hypothesis, but I think it’s because a lot of people have held off getting their care for things for such a long time that they’re coming in very sick, and I’m not talking about patients with COVID. Usually, 12% of our patients come out of the (emergency room) and, now. we’re seeing 16 to 17. That’s the trend we’re in. When you overlay that a little with COVID, it’s a challenge,” Penner said.
“We’re not getting overrun by COVID right now, but if we get only one or two, it’s a problem. This is the math problem for the community. Look, COVID is OK here until it finds the right person. Most people are going to be just fine, but if it hits that right person with the right conditions. then it becomes a problem.”
He used Kentucky’s current situation with hospital intensive care units as an example. For 128 facilities across the commonwealth, he said 299 ICU beds are available.
“You see we have 1737 beds total and 1400-some-odd are in use and, now, 299 are free. You think that’s a lot of beds. But then you look and you realize that most of those are not here,” he said of not just MCCH, but surrounding communities in western Kentucky that are all stretched thin. “A few weeks ago, we had 90% of our ICU beds filled, 100% of our CCU and 100% of our PCU. We had one in five beds available so that meant when you had five patients in the ER, we had to literally hold patients as we waited to discharge some patients or send others to other places.”
Meanwhile, Calloway County’s COVID numbers have skyrocketed this summer. As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department has reported 374 cases of the coronavirus, only three of which were reported Wednesday, marking three days in a row the county has had five or less. However, MCCH supplies a lot of those numbers to the health department and Penner said during the meeting that the low numbers of the past few days will rise rapidly in the coming days.
That means, more than likely, the county will remain one of only four counties in Kentucky that now appear in red on a map of the commonwealth when it comes to places with the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people. Calloway was at 25.3 cases.
“We’re bleeding red,” he said, explaining that the county has also rapidly climbed in the statewide list of counties with the most cases. “I’ve been watching this for while and we were hovering around 52nd or 53rd (out of 120 counties). Here in the last few weeks, we’ve jumped over about 25. We’re 28th right now, but I can guarantee you we are really 25th right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we caught McCracken (which is about 100 cases ahead of Calloway) because, two weeks ago, we were about 150 behind them.”
Penner said he is certain that what has happened in Calloway is many people have come together for various types of events, from parties to family reunions, as well as taken vacations to COVID-19 hot spots throughout the nation. He said he has personally witnessed three such gatherings in recent weeks.
“They were crowded around each other with no one wearing masks. What frustrated me is that there were adults around who could’ve stopped that,” he said. “Now, I’m not blaming (Murray State University) or the schools (Murray and Calloway school districts) because all of those plans only work in the hallowed halls of those institutions. The minute those students get out (of classes), whether it’s an athletic event or some other gathering, they’re getting together.
“I don’t want to make people mad, but it makes me mad and I remind people that the six-foot rule is great (for social distancing) when you’re at Walmart or Lowe’s, but when you get students in the same place for long periods of times, or people in businesses side-by-side for long periods of time, 6 feet doesn’t work. It’s got to be much larger than that.”
Penner also had a word for naysayers who believe the virus is no worse than the flu.
“Let’s see what the CDC numbers say about that,” he said, telling the room that, in the 2019-20 flu season, about 60,000 Americans died from the disease. “We’ve had 170,000 and we’re only in the first six months. It doesn’t take a math major to figure out that one is definitely worse than the other, and we don’t have anything (in the way of a vaccine or widely-used treatment medication) for this thing.
“Again, for most people, it’s not bad, but ask for examples of people who have dealt with it, they tell you that it’s lethal.”
•••
The hospital had its second straight positive month financially after the pandemic put it in dire straits in the last part of March and especially April. Hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford said MCCH has climbed back within 2 to 3% of pre-COVID 19 levels when it comes to most volume statistics.
For July, the hospital finished with a net income that was $1.3 million above budget. This also was spurred by expenses being $222,000 below budget. However, Bradford did note that this strong performance is due, in large part, to federal assistance dollars that may have to be paid back at some point.
•••
Due to the pandemic, the official recognition of a board member who had relinquished his duties had not been able to happen in March. Wednesday, though, Tony Page did not seem to mind the delay as he made a brief appearance to accept the accolades of his colleagues.
Page served on the board for eight years. Much of that time was as finance committee chairman.
“It was an honor to serve with this group and others prior, and the Calloway County community is very, very fortunate to have the medical resources we have, and the members of the board realize that it takes a team to do those things,” Page said. “This hospital really provides a lot, and it was a continual learning process and I appreciate the opportunity to have learned from you.”
